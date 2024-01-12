JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season

Jharkhand State Cricket Association state association reveals a lack of communication from Ishan Kishan about his availability for the ongoing Ranji Trophy, raising questions about his eligibility for the upcoming England Tests.

Following Rahul Dravid's message urging Ishan Kishan to "Play Domestic Cricket" before a potential comeback, the cricketer's state association revealed that they have not been contacted by him. Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid addressed speculations of disciplinary issues surrounding Kishan, emphasising that there was no disciplinary action but indicating that Kishan must engage in domestic cricket before being reconsidered for selection. Dravid clarified that Kishan had requested a break during the South Africa Tour and had not made himself available for selection since.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary, Debasish Chakraborty, confirmed that Kishan has not communicated his availability for the ongoing Ranji Trophy. This situation means that, having not played cricket for seven weeks, Kishan is ineligible for selection in the upcoming England Tests. Dravid also addressed speculations about Shreyas Iyer, stating that his non-selection in the T20I series against Afghanistan was unrelated to any disciplinary issues but was a result of tough squad decisions due to the abundance of talented batsmen.

"No Absolutely not (no disciplinary action). Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan Kishan requested for a break in South Africa, which we agreed to and supported, recognised. He has not yet made himself available for selection. I am sure when he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Rahul Dravid said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first India vs Afghanistan T20I.

When PTI contacted Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty to enquire if Kishan had made himself available for the on-going Ranji Trophy, he answered in negative.

“No, Ishan hasn't contacted us or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI,” Chakraborty told PTI.

