    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions

    In the 1st T20I clash between India and Afghanistan, held on a cold night in Mohali with temperatures plummeting to 7 degrees Celsius, India emerged victorious by seven runs.

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    In a chilly night in Mohali, where temperatures dipped to as low as 7 degrees Celsius, India secured a seven-run victory over Afghanistan. Axar Patel played a pivotal role with the ball, taking two crucial wickets, while Shivam Dube's unbeaten 60 off 40 balls guided India to a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

    Despite the challenging weather conditions, Axar Patel confessed that the cold made his bowling task more challenging. During the mid-innings show, he shared, "I wasn't feeling the ball; it was very cold. We knew it was winter and would be cold, but I was only thinking about my bowling, how to put pressure on them. There was a lot of dew, but I focused on my accuracy."

    Axar Patel also disclosed an unusual request he made to the umpire in an attempt to cope with the frigid conditions. He had asked the umpire for permission to wear a glove on his non-bowling hand, but the request was denied.

    "I had asked the umpire if I can wear a glove in one hand, but he said no," he added.

    Virat Kohli was absent from the game due to personal reasons, while Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is still recovering from a back surgery. Kohli is expected to make a comeback in the second game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

    The playing conditions were challenging, but Axar Patel and Shivam Dube's performances provided India with an advantage heading into the second T20I. Afghanistan posted a total of 158/5 in 20 overs, with Axar Patel claiming figures of 2/23 and Mukesh Kumar contributing with 2/33.

    Also Read: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf makes significant statement on India vs Pakistan series: 'Both boards are ready to Play'

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
