Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala'

Mohammed Shami received the prestigious Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The recognition for his outstanding performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 was warmly acknowledged by cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Munaf Patel. India's star batter, Virat Kohli, extended his congratulations to teammate Mohammed Shami on this remarkable achievement.

Finishing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, pace bowler Mohammed Shami emerged as the tournament's top wicket-taker. Despite missing the initial matches, Shami entered the fray during India's fifth league stage encounter against New Zealand, leaving a lasting impact that surpassed the accomplishments of many bowlers throughout their entire World Cup careers.

Expressing his gratitude on Instagram, Shami thanked everyone who supported him and recognised his hard work during the award ceremony held on January 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.