IPL 2024: Serious security threat to Virat Kohli leads to RCB cancelling practice session

Virat Kohli's security concerns led RCB to cancel their practice session in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2024 Eliminator match. The Gujarat Police cited a potential terrorist threat, resulting in tightened security and the cancellation of both the practice session and a pre-match press conference.

RCB cancelled their practice session due to a security concern involving Virat Kohli. The team was scheduled to practice at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday before their Eliminator match on Wednesday, but the session was called off. According to Anandabazaar Patrika, the franchise also skipped a pre-match press conference, an unusual move for such a critical game against the Royals.

The Gujarat Police indicated that the primary reason for cancelling the practice and press conference was Kohli's security. Reports suggest that four people were arrested in Ahmedabad on suspicion of terrorist activity. Upon learning of the arrests, Kohli, who had just arrived in Ahmedabad, was informed.

"Virat Kohli is a national treasure, and his security is our utmost priority," said police officer Vijay Singha Jwala. "RCB did not want to take any risks and informed us there would be no practice session. Rajasthan Royals were also informed but chose to proceed with their schedule."

Security around RCB's team hotel was tightened, with even IPL-accredited members reportedly barred from entering. A 'green corridor' was created for the Rajasthan Royals to reach their training ground. Some players, including R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag, opted to stay at the hotel, while captain Sanju Samson arrived at the ground later.

Strict security measures are expected for the IPL 2024 Eliminator between RCB and RR on Wednesday.

Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH opener Travis Head speaks about white ball success and self-awareness

Latest Videos