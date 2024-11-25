IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds| WATCH

India's young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy announced himself on the international stage in style during the Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Monday.

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

India's young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy announced himself on the international stage in style during the Perth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Monday. On day four of the opening Test, Reddy claimed his maiden Test wicket by dismissing the dangerous Mitchell Marsh, drawing applause from none other than skipper Rohit Sharma.

The breakthrough came in the 44th over when Reddy delivered a short ball with a hint of width outside off. Marsh, looking to cut square through the off side, mistimed the shot, getting a bottom edge that ricocheted onto the stumps. The ball might have stayed slightly low, adding to Marsh's misfortune. Reddy, just 21 years old and playing in his debut Test, celebrated the wicket with sheer elation as Rohit Sharma’s warm applause in the dressing room added a touch of recognition to the young pacer’s moment of glory.

Mitchell Marsh, who had been one of Australia’s key batters in this innings, looked in good touch during his 47-run knock off 67 balls. His innings included three boundaries and two towering sixes, giving Australia a glimmer of hope in an otherwise uphill chase. However, Reddy's timely strike ensured that the visitors maintained their dominance, leaving Australia just three wickets away from defeat.

India, defending a massive 534-run target, is now on the brink of victory, with stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah leading from the front. Bumrah, who now has three wickets in the second innings, had earlier dismissed the dangerous Travis Head for 89. Along with Mohammed Siraj, India's pace attack has delivered a strong performance on Day 4 with fans now awaiting for another emphatic Test victory.

