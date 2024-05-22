Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: SRH opener Travis Head speaks about white ball success and self-awareness

    Travis Head's unconventional batting style and raw honesty have defined his success in IPL 2024 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Embracing his aggressive approach and self-awareness, Head reflects on his journey, challenges with spin, and the philosophy behind his cricketing mindset.

    IPL 2024: SRH opener Travis Head speaks about white ball success and self-awareness
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 22, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    It's not often that a top-quality batter describes their batting as "ugly," but Travis Head's honesty about his unconventional style is refreshing. For Head, it's all about getting the job done, even if it's not the most aesthetically pleasing. He acknowledges the rawness in his approach, evident in both his playing and his introspection.

    In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Head reflected on his approach, particularly in the IPL 2024, where his return to form has been pivotal for Sunrisers Hyderabad's resurgence. With 533 runs at a strike rate of 201.13, Head's aggressive style has not only lifted his own game but also inspired his teammates, like opening partner Abhishek Sharma.

    Head's journey has been about embracing his strengths and vulnerabilities. He admits to being a "free-flowing and natural player," acknowledging the risks and rewards that come with his attacking mindset. His success, after struggling in white-ball cricket for some time, has been grounded in self-awareness and honesty about his game.

    "Every player rides the pros and cons," he says. "The way I think about the game, the way I attack it, puts pressure on the bowlers but also gives them a chance."

    Despite criticisms and perceptions about his unorthodox style, particularly against spin, Head remains focused on his game. His ability to handle spinners, a challenge that once kept him out of the Test side, has improved remarkably, especially evident in this IPL season.

    "I still think deeply about the game," he notes. "I want to contribute and get better, even if that's not always obvious in my training or play."

    Head's approach involves constant self-reflection, analyzing his movements and decisions to improve. He remains pragmatic about his cricketing journey, recognising the unique path he has taken compared to others.

    For Travis Head, being 'ugly' isn't just about appearance; it's a testament to his honesty, resilience, and his willingness to embrace his own cricketing identity.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
