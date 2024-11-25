IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India on verge of emphatic win; Dhruv Jurel's stunning catch steals show (WATCH)

India were on course for a famous win in Perth after reducing Australia to for 227 for eight in their second innings at tea on day four of the first Test in Perth on Monday.

India is on the verge of a memorable victory in the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth on Monday, as they reduced the hosts to a precarious 227 for 8 at tea on Day 4, leaving them just two wickets away from an emphatic win. The afternoon session saw three key Australian wickets tumble, with India firmly in control after a dominant performance throughout the match.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) had fought valiantly in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort, showing resilience against India's formidable bowlers. However, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the dangerous Head, who was Australia's hero at the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Moments later, Nitish Kumar Reddy too clinched his maiden Test wicket with Marsh's dismissal.

Alex Carey (30 batting) was left stranded as Mitchell Starc (12) fell at stroke of tea. Starc became the victim of Washington Sundar, with a sensational reflex catch by debutant Dhruv Jurel at short leg leaving the cricket world in awe.

The moment came as Starc looked to flick a length ball from Sundar, but Jurel, standing at short leg, reacted with lightning speed, thrusting his right hand up to catch the ball cleanly out of the air. It was a stunning display of athleticism and composure under pressure, which has since gone viral on social media.

India's bowlers were outstanding, with Mohammed Siraj (3/51) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) leading the charge. Siraj had earlier reduced Australia to 104 for 5 at lunch, putting the hosts on the back foot. As the day progressed, the visitors maintained their pressure, with Sundar's timely breakthrough sending Australia closer to defeat.

At tea, Australia was still 307 runs behind, with only Carey left to hold the fort for the hosts. With two wickets remaining, India is now in pole position to clinch the win the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 487-6 declared in 134.3 overs

Australia: 104 and 227 for eight in 53.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Jasprit Bumrah 3/42).

