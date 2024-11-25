IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India on verge of emphatic win; Dhruv Jurel's stunning catch steals show (WATCH)

India were on course for a famous win in Perth after reducing Australia to for 227 for eight in their second innings at tea on day four of the first Test in Perth on Monday.

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India on verge of emphatic win; Dhruv Jurel's stunning catch steals show (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

India is on the verge of a memorable victory in the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth on Monday, as they reduced the hosts to a precarious 227 for 8 at tea on Day 4, leaving them just two wickets away from an emphatic win. The afternoon session saw three key Australian wickets tumble, with India firmly in control after a dominant performance throughout the match.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) had fought valiantly in an otherwise underwhelming batting effort, showing resilience against India's formidable bowlers. However, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the dangerous Head, who was Australia's hero at the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Moments later, Nitish Kumar Reddy too clinched his maiden Test wicket with Marsh's dismissal.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds| WATCH

Alex Carey (30 batting) was left stranded as Mitchell Starc (12) fell at stroke of tea. Starc became the victim of Washington Sundar, with a sensational reflex catch by debutant Dhruv Jurel at short leg leaving the cricket world in awe.

The moment came as Starc looked to flick a length ball from Sundar, but Jurel, standing at short leg, reacted with lightning speed, thrusting his right hand up to catch the ball cleanly out of the air. It was a stunning display of athleticism and composure under pressure, which has since gone viral on social media.

WATCH: Dhruv Jurel's sensational catch to dismiss Mitchell Starc

India's bowlers were outstanding, with Mohammed Siraj (3/51) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) leading the charge. Siraj had earlier reduced Australia to 104 for 5 at lunch, putting the hosts on the back foot. As the day progressed, the visitors maintained their pressure, with Sundar's timely breakthrough sending Australia closer to defeat.

At tea, Australia was still 307 runs behind, with only Carey left to hold the fort for the hosts. With two wickets remaining, India is now in pole position to clinch the win the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Rohit Sharma's pink ball practice sparks buzz, 'SHOT' impresses David Warner (WATCH)

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 487-6 declared in 134.3 overs

Australia: 104 and 227 for eight in 53.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Jasprit Bumrah 3/42).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami dmn

India thrash Australia in Perth: Fans applaud emphatic win despite no Rohit Sharma, Gill and Shami

Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil snt

Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil

BREAKING IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series ATG

BREAKING: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Mitchell Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds Watch snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Nitish Reddy dismisses Marsh to claim maiden Test wicket, Rohit Sharma applauds| WATCH

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Did Travis Head remind Harshit Rana about World Cup 2023 knock? Banter sparks buzz dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Did Travis Head remind Harshit Rana about World Cup 2023 knock? Banter sparks buzz

Recent Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala- Naga Chaitanya: Couple to have 8-hour long wedding ritual? Know HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon