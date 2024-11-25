Jasprit Bumrah era begins? Fans go berserk as Perth hero leads India to biggest Test win on Australian soil

Jasprit Bumrah leads India to a dominant 295-run win in the first Test after dismissing Australia for 238 in their second innings on day four in Perth on Monday.

When stand-in Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah opted to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth, fans and several cricket experts questioned his decision. The Indian batting collapse that followed further fueled criticisms, with the pacer facing a massive backlash on social media platforms. However, an undeterred and resolute Bumrah allowed his ball to do the talking and led the team to what transpired into 4 days of brilliant cricketing action - one that eventually saw India record a stunning 295-run victory over Australia on Monday.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series

This victory marks India’s largest win on Australian soil, surpassing their previous biggest margins—a 222-run win in Melbourne in 1977 and a 137-run triumph at the MCG in 2018.

With a remarkable performance that left Australian fans stunned, India secured the emphatic win in Perth that saw the hosts crumble to 238 all out on Day 4 at the Optus Stadium.

Chasing a daunting target of 534, Australia’s resistance was quickly broken after tea, with the visitors taking the remaining two wickets in quick succession. The Aussie batting lineup, which had shown flashes of resistance throughout the match, failed to hold up against Bumrah’s fiery spell and Mohammed Siraj’s consistent pressure.

It was Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) who put up the most notable fight for Australia. But the hosts could not withstand the combined might of India's pace attack. Bumrah, who finished with impressive total of 8 wickets, was the standout bowler for India, while Siraj (5 wickets) also made significant inroads, leaving the Australians reeling in both innings.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'BOOM BOOM' Bumrah dismisses Travis Head; pumped up celebration goes viral (WATCH)

This victory is India’s largest Test win in Australia, a testament to their dominance, especially after being bowled out for just 150 on the opening day. From the ashes of their early collapse, India staged an extraordinary comeback, limiting Australia to just 104 in their first innings. With 487/6 declared in their second innings, following a stunning show from Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and veteran batter Virat Kohli (100 not out), India proved too strong for the hosts, whose batting could not recover.

While regular captain Rohit Sharma is set to replace Bumrah for the second Test in Adelaide, starting December 6, Bumrah's leadership during the victory in Perth has sparked discussions about the pacer potentially stepping into the role when Sharma eventually retires from Test cricket. The fans were in full celebration mode after this historic win, as Bumrah’s heroics became a defining moment of this series and a new chapter in Indian cricket’s history.

Here's a look at how fans erupts following India's emphatic win against Australia in the Perth Test:

Latest Videos