BREAKING: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: India wins first test; goes 1-0 ahead in the 5 match test series

India wins the first test of the historic Border-Gavaskar trophy at Perth. They managed to wrap up the Aussie line up shortly after tea on Day 4

India wins the first test on Day 4 of Perth test shortly after tea break. India was two wickets away from victory when tea was called in. Washington Sundar took the wicket of Lyon immediately after tea. Harshit Rana took the final wicket and India wins by 295 runs

The test saw a lot of records being broken. Virat Kohli got to his 81st International century and his 30th test century. Prior to this feat he was tied with the legendary Don Bradman at 29 test centuries.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, who missed the match due to the birth of his 2nd child, Jasprit Bumrah lead from the front with 8 wickets to his kitty in two innings. The match was historic for all reasons as there were as many as 4 debutants with many well seasoned players missing the match. Other than Rohit, there Shubman Gill was missing, MD. Shami too wasn't in the lineup. The match also comes after the humiliating washout against New Zealand at home. Virat Kohli too was going through a lean patch before the series and could not perform well in the first innings with only 5 runs to his kitty. But his turn around in the second innings was truly remarkable.

Opting to bat first on a challenging pitch was a bold decision, rooted in confidence in their bowling attack to trouble Australia later and benefit from improved batting conditions in the second innings. Despite a modest total of 150, Bumrah's exceptional spell on the opening evening left Australia struggling and far behind. This performance was pivotal, as conditions eased significantly for batting on Day 2, potentially altering the game's trajectory. This is also India's biggest test win in Australia (by runs).

