IPL 2025 mega auction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the most successful bowlers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore. The bidding war for the pacer, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, involved Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, with the price reaching Rs 10.50 crore before Mumbai Indians pulled out. The experienced pacer has been a key player in the competition since making his debut in 2011.

Bhuvneshwar began his IPL career with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in 2011. His breakthrough season was in 2013, picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of less than 7 and was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, with whom he has been associated since 2014.



The pacer played a crucial role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL triumph in 2016, taking 23 wickets. Yet, it wasn't his best season with the ball, which came in 2017, when he picked up 26 wickets. However, he wasn't able to touch the 20-wicket mark in a season since then. Overall, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 181 wickets in 176 games.

