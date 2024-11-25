IPL 2025 mega auction: Ajinkya Rahane to Kane Williamson, complete list of unsold players from Day 2

The auction has showcased the evolving dynamics of IPL strategies, with franchises not hesitating to splurge on talent. Day 2 brought more drama, with established stars and uncapped players stirring interest among teams.

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

The IPL 2025 Auction commenced with a bang, with ten franchises acquiring 72 players on Day 1. The highlight was Rishabh Pant's record-breaking bid of Rs 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history, secured by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Big-money deals continued as Shreyas Iyer was snapped up by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) re-signed Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore.

IPL 2025 mega auction: Washington Sundar SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore; fans dub buy 'ati Sundar'

Several players fetched hefty sums during Day 2 of the IPL auction.

Faf du Plessis was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 2 crore.
Sam Curran returned to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2.40 crore.
Washington Sundar went to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 3.20 crore.
Marco Jansen was picked by PBKS for Rs 7 crore, making him one of the costliest overseas players on Day 2.
Krunal Pandya joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 5.75 crore.
Nitish Rana was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 4.20 crore.
Ryan Rickelton was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1 crore.
Josh Inglis fetched Rs 2.60 crore, also landing with PBKS.

Unsold players:

Despite their credentials, several marquee players remained unsold, including Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Keshav Maharaj, Glenn Phillips, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Agarwal.

India's Perth victory: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Most expensive buys on Day 1:

Rishabh Pant to LSG - Rs 27 crore
Shreyas Iyer to PBKS - Rs 26.75 crore
Venkatesh Iyer to KKR - Rs 23.75 crore
Arshdeep Singh to PBKS - Rs 18 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal to PBKS - Rs 18 crore

