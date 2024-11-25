IPL 2025 mega auction: Ajinkya Rahane to Kane Williamson, complete list of unsold players from Day 2

The auction has showcased the evolving dynamics of IPL strategies, with franchises not hesitating to splurge on talent. Day 2 brought more drama, with established stars and uncapped players stirring interest among teams.

The IPL 2025 Auction commenced with a bang, with ten franchises acquiring 72 players on Day 1. The highlight was Rishabh Pant's record-breaking bid of Rs 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history, secured by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Big-money deals continued as Shreyas Iyer was snapped up by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) re-signed Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore.

Several players fetched hefty sums during Day 2 of the IPL auction.

Faf du Plessis was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 2 crore.

Sam Curran returned to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2.40 crore.

Washington Sundar went to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 3.20 crore.

Marco Jansen was picked by PBKS for Rs 7 crore, making him one of the costliest overseas players on Day 2.

Krunal Pandya joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 5.75 crore.

Nitish Rana was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 4.20 crore.

Ryan Rickelton was bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 1 crore.

Josh Inglis fetched Rs 2.60 crore, also landing with PBKS.

Unsold players:

Despite their credentials, several marquee players remained unsold, including Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Keshav Maharaj, Glenn Phillips, Shardul Thakur, and Mayank Agarwal.

Most expensive buys on Day 1:

Rishabh Pant to LSG - Rs 27 crore

Shreyas Iyer to PBKS - Rs 26.75 crore

Venkatesh Iyer to KKR - Rs 23.75 crore

Arshdeep Singh to PBKS - Rs 18 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal to PBKS - Rs 18 crore

