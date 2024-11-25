IPL 2025 mega auction: Deepak Chahar SOLD to Mumbai Indians for 9.25 crore; MI fans chant 'ala re'

In a thrilling bidding war at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Deepak Chahar, the right-arm pacer, was sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 9.25 crore on Day 2 of the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

In a thrilling bidding war at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Deepak Chahar, the right-arm pacer, was sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 9.25 crore on Day 2 of the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. The pacer, who has been a key figure for Chennai Super Kings, saw intense competition between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, before the defending champions secured his signature.

Chahar, who registered himself for the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore, has had a strong presence in the IPL since his debut with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. Over the years, he has become one of the most reliable pacers in the league. His breakout season came in 2018 when he was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings’ title win, picking up 10 wickets in 12 matches. The following year, he impressed with 22 wickets in 17 games, solidifying his reputation as one of the top pacers in the IPL.

Despite injuries hampering his progress in the last two seasons, Chahar has continued to be a key performer, with 77 wickets in 81 matches to his name. His ability to swing the ball both ways, especially in the powerplay, has made him an invaluable asset to any team.

The bidding for Chahar heated up early, with Punjab Kings initially showing interest before pulling out as the price crossed the 8 crore mark. Chennai Super Kings made a few bids but eventually lost out to Mumbai Indians, who made the final winning bid at INR 9.25 crore.

