IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, the Afghanistan spinner bought by MI for Rs 4.80 crore?

In a surprising turn of events on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday Afghanistan's promising young spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar was bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 4.80 crore.

The 18-year-old cricketer, who has shown impressive skills with the ball in recent international and domestic competitions, attracted significant attention from various franchises, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore also vying for his services before Mumbai sealed the deal.

Who is Allah Ghazanfar?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, born on March 20, 2006, in Paktia Province, Afghanistan, is quickly making a name for himself in the world of cricket. A talented off-spinner, Ghazanfar's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable, considering he started playing cricket only in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghazanfar, who hails from a family of six siblings, discovered his passion for cricket at a young age. His journey into the sport began when he started as a fast bowler. However, after receiving mentorship in spin bowling from former Afghanistan captain Dawlat Ahmadzai, he transitioned into an off-spinner. His bowling technique has drawn comparisons to Afghanistan's star international bowler, Mujeeb Zadran, particularly his finger-spin style.

Training at the Mirza Mohammad Katawazai Cricket Centre in Kabul, Ghazanfar's skills have quickly advanced. He also had the opportunity to train with Afghanistan’s under-19 national team, further honing his craft.

Ghazanfar’s career began in domestic cricket with the Mis Ainak Knights in the Afghan Shpageeza Cricket League. On debut, he made a strong impression, taking 1/27 in four overs and claiming four wickets in his second appearance. His performance caught the eye of many, and he soon gained recognition in various leagues.

In 2022, Ghazanfar played for Rawalpindi Raiders in the Pakistan Junior League, one of the few overseas players in the competition. He also participated in the inaugural season of the Nepal T20 League with the Far Western United team. Despite his promising start, Ghazanfar went unsold in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, but his breakthrough came in 2024.

In March 2024, Ghazanfar was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman, marking a major milestone in his career. His signing came at a base price of Rs 20 lakh (approximately $24,000). Prior to this, Mumbai Indians had shown interest in him as a nets bowler, but due to visa issues, he was unable to join them.

In addition to the IPL, Ghazanfar was also picked by Colombo Strikers for the 2024 Lanka Premier League, further cementing his status as an up-and-coming star in the T20 circuit.

Ghazanfar’s international career began in 2023 when he played for Junior Champions, a team composed of Afghanistan’s under-19 national players, in the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup. His performances led to his inclusion in the Afghanistan squad for the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In the tournament, Ghazanfar impressed with the ball, notably taking 3 wickets for 29 runs in a match against New Zealand.

His talent was undeniable, and soon after, he was called up to Afghanistan’s senior team for their series against Ireland, making his debut at the age of 16 years and 236 days, one of the youngest players ever to represent Afghanistan at the senior level.

In 2025, he is also set to play for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League, continuing his journey in T20 leagues around the globe.

At just 18, Ghazanfar has already made a significant impact on the global stage, and his signing by Mumbai Indians is seen as a long-term investment by the five-time IPL champions. Ghazanfar is set to join a strong Mumbai squad that boasts several top-tier players, and his skillset will offer the team valuable options in the spin department.

Mumbai Indians' fans react to Allah Ghazanfar's Rs 4.80 crore buy

