BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir is at the top of the BCCI's list to become the India men's head coach after Rahul Dravid's term concludes following the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Gambhir, who is currently the mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, has been contacted by the BCCI to gauge his interest in the position. Further discussions are expected after KKR completes their IPL 2024 campaign. However, the deadline for applying for the India head coach job is May 27, just one day after the IPL final.

Dravid has reportedly informed the BCCI of his decision not to seek another tenure.

While Gambhir, 42, lacks formal coaching experience at the international or domestic level, he has led the coaching staff at two IPL franchises. He served as the mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023, during which the team qualified for the playoffs both seasons. In 2024, Gambhir joined KKR as a mentor, where the team will finish the league stage at the top of the points table. Gambhir's unexpected move to KKR for IPL 2024 was facilitated by the franchise's principal owner, Shah Rukh Khan.

Gambhir's connection to Kolkata Knight Riders is well-established; he was part of India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 and the ODI World Cup victory in 2011. He captained KKR for seven IPL seasons from 2011 to 2017, leading the team to five playoff appearances and winning two titles in 2012 and 2014. Under his leadership, KKR also reached the final of the now-defunct Champions League T20 in 2014.

Last week, the BCCI posted an advertisement seeking applications for the position of India men's head coach. The job, as per the BCCI, will cover all three formats for a duration of three and a half years starting from July 2024 until December 2027.

Dravid began his two-year term as India's head coach after the 2021 T20 World Cup. His stint was initially set to end after the 2023 ODI World Cup in November last year, but he agreed to an extension until the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA in June.

