IPL 2025 mega auction: Akash Deep SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8 crore; fans laud 'great pick'

On the second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, fast bowler Akash Deep has been sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a staggering Rs 8 crore. The right-arm pacer, who previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was one of the most sought-after players in the auction, with Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings also vying for his signature.

Akash Deep's journey in the IPL has been one of potential, despite limited opportunities. After making his debut in 2022 with RCB, he played 5 games in his first season and impressed by claiming 5 wickets. However, his game time was reduced in subsequent seasons, with only 2 appearances in IPL 2023 and a single game in IPL 2024. Despite these limited chances, his impressive performances in domestic cricket, combined with a breakthrough Test debut earlier this year, made him a hot property in the auction.

The pacer's debut in Test cricket during India's home series against England garnered significant attention. Akash has so far featured in 5 Test matches, picking up 10 wickets. His ability to swing the ball and maintain a consistent line and length has made him an exciting prospect for IPL franchises, who see immense potential in him, especially with his ability to handle pressure in big matches.

Akash Deep’s IPL journey, though brief, has left an impression, and his price tag of Rs 8 crore in the auction reflects the belief that he can be a valuable asset for any team. Lucknow Super Giants, having secured his services, will look to harness his raw talent and explosive pace in the upcoming season. The fans of LSG have already taken to social media to express their excitement, with many praising the franchise for securing one of India's promising pacers.

