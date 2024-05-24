Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: After Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan hints at IPL retirement: Report

    Following Dinesh Karthik's reported retirement news rom the IPL, Shikhar Dhawan has also suggested that his time in the league may be nearing its end.

    IPL 2024: After Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan hints at IPL retirement: Report
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 24, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Following Dinesh Karthik's recent retirement reports from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Shikhar Dhawan has also indicated that his time in the tournament may soon come to an end. The prolific Indian opener revealed that he is entering a period of transition, poised on the brink of a new chapter in his life.

    Dhawan, known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence on the field, admitted that his cricketing career is undergoing significant change. "My cricket is going through a phase of 'change' where my cricket will come to rest and a new chapter will start in my life," Dhawan stated. He acknowledged the reality faced by all athletes: "You only have a certain age till which you can play."

    Dhawan's reflections come at a time when he is still a key player for his IPL franchise, consistently delivering solid performances. However, his comments suggest that he is contemplating life beyond the boundary ropes. This period of change marks a significant moment for Dhawan, who has been a stalwart in Indian cricket for over a decade.

    Throughout his illustrious career, Dhawan has amassed a wealth of achievements. In the IPL, he has been one of the leading run-scorers, known for his ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed. His performances have not only made him a fan favourite but also a crucial asset to his team.

    As Dhawan considers retirement, his focus appears to be shifting towards future endeavours. The exact nature of this new chapter remains to be seen, but it is clear that Dhawan is preparing for life after cricket. His transition might include roles such as mentoring young cricketers, media engagements, or even exploring entirely new fields.

    The cricketing community and fans worldwide will undoubtedly miss Dhawan's presence on the field. His aggressive yet graceful batting style, coupled with his ever-smiling demeanor, has left an indelible mark on the sport. As he prepares for his next venture, Dhawan's legacy in cricket is firmly established.

    Dhawan's potential retirement marks the end of an era for Indian cricket, with another veteran bowing out of the IPL. His journey serves as a reminder of the inevitable passage of time and the evolution that every player undergoes. While fans may be saddened by the news, they will also eagerly anticipate what the future holds for this cricketing icon.

    As Shikhar Dhawan stands at the threshold of a new chapter, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and inspiration. His contributions to cricket will be remembered, and his future endeavors will be watched with great interest and support from his admirers around the world.

