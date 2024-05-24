T20 World Cup 2024: Can Glenn Maxwell revive his form at the mega event?

Despite a dismal IPL season, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hopes to find redemption at the T20 World Cup. With his exceptional talent and crucial role in the team, Maxwell's performance will be pivotal for Australia's success in the upcoming tournament.

The Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had a forgettable IPL season, averaging less than six with the bat, but there's hope he can find form in the Caribbean.

Maxwell's IPL campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore ended with a disappointing lofted drive to long-on, marking his fourth duck of the season. "What on earth was that from Glenn Maxwell?" Kevin Pietersen remarked on the broadcast. "That there from Maxwell, I'm afraid to say, is not good enough."

With only 52 runs from nine innings—28 of which came in one knock—Maxwell's average stood at a mere 5.77. Among players with at least nine innings in a season, only Sunil Narine (2023) and Daniel Sams (2022) have recorded lower averages, and most of their innings came in the lower order.

"It was the shot of a guy who had almost had enough of the IPL this year," former Australia captain Aaron Finch said on ESPN's Around The Wicket. "His bowling has been a highlight, but his batting has just been poor."

Maxwell's season never gained momentum. He stepped away from the side midway through the competition after discussing his struggles with captain Faf du Plessis and coach Andy Flower. Had England's Will Jacks not been recalled for national duty, Maxwell might have been dropped from the XI as RCB pushed for the knockouts.

Players experience peaks and troughs in form, and while Maxwell's slump is significant, it's not the end of the world. However, with the T20 World Cup just days away, Maxwell's performance is crucial for Australia's hopes of adding another title to their 2021 triumph.

"There’s no reason he can't turn this around in the World Cup," said RCB head coach Andy Flower. "I look forward to watching that."

Many, including Australia coach Andrew McDonald, believe Maxwell can find his form for the World Cup. Maxwell's ability to deliver extraordinary performances under pressure fuels this confidence. Just months ago, he scored an incredible 201 not out against Afghanistan during the ODI World Cup after suffering a concussion. More recently, he hit 120 off 55 balls in a T20I against West Indies and 104 not out off 48 balls against India.

"I don't think they'll be too concerned," former Australia batter Callum Ferguson said on Around The Wicket. "They know what he brings in big tournaments. It's a great chance for him to reset. I'm expecting him to bounce back hard."

Flower echoed this sentiment, acknowledging Maxwell's tough season but expressing confidence in his potential to contribute significantly. "Maxi's had a tough season, absolutely, but we know what he can contribute. He’s had an amazing couple of years, and I really wish him well."

Maxwell is still managing his fitness after a serious leg injury in late 2022. He felt confident coming into the IPL but admitted that off-field commitments may have affected his preparation. "The filming, the ads, all that sort of stuff takes up so much time and energy that I was almost drained before game one," he said to his Catch Max fan club. "I probably had about four full days of filming leading into the first couple of games and felt like I wasn't able to get the same match practice as last time."

The T20 World Cup's tactical dynamics, particularly the role of spin in the middle overs, will be crucial. Maxwell’s ability to handle spin will be vital for Australia's middle order, complementing power hitters like David Warner, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh. Maxwell's T20I record at No. 4, where he averages 34.22 with a strike-rate of 160.44, underscores his importance.

A positive aspect is Maxwell's bowling. His offspin remains integral to Australia's white-ball strategy. He is likely to serve as the second spinner alongside Adam Zampa in the Caribbean.

As attention shifts to Maxwell in Australian colours, questions linger about his future in the IPL. With a mega auction looming, teams can only retain a limited number of players. Maxwell once said, "The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore." Whether he continues with RCB remains to be seen.

Also Read: IPL 2024: 6 Rajasthan Royals players to watch out in qualifier 2

Latest Videos