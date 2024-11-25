Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release Date : The OTT release date for the Dulquer Salmaan-starring Diwali release, Lucky Baskhar, has been announced by the film crew.

Lucky Baskhar

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan gained fame in Tamil cinema with the film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Following this, he began focusing on acting in other language films. His Telugu film Sita Ramam became a blockbuster hit. As a result, Dulquer Salmaan has reduced his work in Malayalam films and is increasingly acting in other languages. Lucky Baskhar is his second direct Telugu film after the success of Sita Ramam.

Lucky Baskhar - Dulquer Salmaan

Lucky Baskhar was directed by Venky Atluri, who previously directed Dhanush's Vaathi. Meenakshi Chaudhary starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Baskhar. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film. The film was released on October 31st as a Diwali treat. Among the Diwali releases, Lucky Baskhar received tremendous acclaim, second only to Amaran.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection

Initially released in a limited number of theatres in Tamil Nadu, the film later expanded its reach due to the underwhelming performance of Diwali releases Brother and Bloody Becker. It subsequently dominated the box office in Tamil Nadu. A critical and commercial success, the film grossed a whopping ₹100 crore worldwide.

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release on Netflix

The film crew has officially announced the OTT release date for the theatrical hit Lucky Baskhar. The film will be released on November 28th in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Netflix has acquired the OTT rights for the film. It is expected to receive a good reception on OTT, similar to its theatrical run.

