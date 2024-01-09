Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy

    Indian cricket stalwart Mohammed Shami lends his voice to the Maldives controversy, expressing solidarity with PM Narendra Modi and urging support for Indian tourism.

    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Indian cricket star Mohammed Shami has weighed in on the ongoing Maldives controversy, extending his support for Indian tourism and encouraging fellow citizens to explore the pristine beauty of Indian beaches. As discussions surrounding a Maldives minister's remarks intensified after PM Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory of Lakshadweep, Shami emphasised the need to promote domestic tourism. In an interview with ANI, he stated, "No matter which direction the country takes, it is beneficial for everyone. The PM is working towards the progress of our nation, and we should stand by and support it."

    Notably, several other sports figures joined Shami in denouncing the 'racist' comments against India by public figures in the Maldives, advocating for the exploration of India's coastal wonders.

    Following their historic victory in Cape Town, India is set to face England in a five-match Test series starting on January 25 next year, with the initial Test scheduled in Hyderabad and the series concluding on March 11 in Dharamshala.

    Shami shared that he has no plans to adopt new techniques for the upcoming tour, focusing instead on fulfilling his responsibilities. Expressing confidence in India's prowess, he remarked, "India is not just a batting-dominating team; now, after 4 to 6 months, everyone has come to realise that India is also a bowling team." While the England Men's selection panel has already announced a 16-player squad for the series, India is yet to reveal its lineup for the highly anticipated Test series in January.

    Also Read: Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career, reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 9:50 AM IST
