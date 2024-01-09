India W vs Australia W 3rd T20I: Team news, pitch report, squads and more

Witness the thrilling decider as India Women face Australia Women in the 3rd T20I at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The T20I series hangs in the balance after India's historic test win and Australia's ODI series whitewash.

In the decisive clash at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai, the India women's cricket team faces off against Australia for the final encounter of the T20I series. The series hangs in the balance after India's historic win in the one-off test and Australia's whitewash in the ODI series. Both teams, having displayed thrilling cricket, seek to maintain their momentum. Despite India Women's early lead in the T20I series, Australia Women made a strong comeback in the previous match, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Opting to bowl first in the last game, Australia faced challenges with the bat against India's bowling attack. However, lower-order contributions enabled India Women to set a defendable target. In response, Australia Women, despite a minor hiccup, successfully chased the target with an over to spare. Indian batters faltered in the last game, highlighting the need for improvement in their performance.

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, India's reliable openers, aim to replicate their successful opening partnership from the series opener. The middle order, comprising Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma, adds solidity to the lineup. Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh, and Pooja Vastrakar lead the pace attack, complemented by the consistent spin bowling of Deepti Sharma.

Australia Women, resilient in the last game, leveled the series with standout performances from Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Tahlia McGrath look to contribute more with the bat. The bowling unit, led by pacers and the spin prowess of Georgia Wareham, promises to pose a challenge.

With the series hanging in the balance, the India-Australia clash promises a thrilling conclusion to Australia's tour. The grandstand finish awaits as both teams vie to clinch the T20I series.

Pitch Report:

The DY Patil Stadium is known for its wickets that tend to favour batsmen, resulting in high-scoring matches. Seam and spin bowlers find the need to exert additional effort on this surface to challenge batsmen and secure wickets. To date, nine T20 International matches have been contested on this ground, with an average score of 162 runs for the batting team in the first innings.

When is the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I scheduled?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I is set to take place on Tuesday, January 9, at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I be hosted?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be hosted at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

How can you catch the live action of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I?

Tune in to the Sports18 Network in India for the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I. Additionally, Indian viewers can enjoy live streaming of the match on Jio Cinema.

Squads:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c)

Smriti Mandhana (vc)

Jemimah Rodrigues

Shafali Verma

Deepti Sharma

Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Richa Ghosh (wk)

Amanjot Kaur

Shreyanka Patil

Mannat Kashyap

Saika Ishaque

Renuka Singh Thakur

Titas Sadhu

Pooja Vastrakar

Kanika Ahuja

Minnu Mani.

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (c)

Tahlia McGrath (vc)

Darcie Brown

Heather Graham

Ashleigh Gardner

Kim Garth

Grace Harris

Jess Jonassen

Alana King

Phoebe Litchfield

Beth Mooney

Ellyse Perry

Megan Schutt

Annabel Sutherland

Georgia Wareham.

