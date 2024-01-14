Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns to the side as India eyes series victory

    Virat Kohli makes a comeback after a 14-month gap as India faces Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I, aiming to secure the series win. The first match in Mohali saw Rohit Sharma's team take a 1-0 lead.

    India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns to the side as India eyes series victory
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

    In a highly anticipated clash, Virat Kohli, making a comeback to the format after a 14-month hiatus, joins forces with the Indian cricket team as they aim to secure the series against Afghanistan in Indore. The opening encounter in Mohali saw Rohit Sharma's team emerge victorious by 6 wickets, claiming a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

    As the cricketing action unfolds, the spotlight is on Virat Kohli, whose return adds significant depth and experience to the Indian squad. The decision to include Yashasvi Jaiswal and bring back Kohli indicates the team's strategic approach to maintain the winning momentum. In a tactical move, Shubman Gill makes way for the dynamic Jaiswal, while Tilak Verma steps aside to accommodate the seasoned campaigner Kohli.

    The first T20I showcased India's prowess, and with the addition of Kohli's expertise, the team aims to exhibit a dominant performance to clinch the series against Afghanistan. The strategic choices made by the team management underscore their commitment to exploring various combinations for success in the T20 format.

    As the match unfolds in Indore, fans eagerly await the clash between these two cricketing powerhouses. The return of Virat Kohli and the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal bring an extra layer of excitement, promising an exhilarating encounter between India and Afghanistan. Stay tuned for live updates and a riveting display of T20 cricket action.

    Also Read: Finn Allen's power-packed knock guides New Zealand to 2-0 series lead over Pakistan

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 7:09 PM IST
