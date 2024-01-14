Finn Allen's power-packed knock guides New Zealand to 2-0 series lead over Pakistan

Finn Allen's explosive 74 and Adam Milne's four-wicket haul propel New Zealand to a 2-0 lead in the T20 International series against Pakistan in Hamilton.

New Zealand secures a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against Pakistan in Hamilton, propelled by Finn Allen's explosive 74 off 41 balls and a stellar four-wicket performance by Adam Milne. After setting a target of 195, New Zealand's bowlers, including Milne, Ben Sears, and Ish Sodhi, dominated to restrict Pakistan to 173.

Allen's aggressive innings included impactful partnerships with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson, initially hinting at a substantial total for the hosts. However, Abbas Afridi and Haris Rauf's efforts restricted New Zealand to 194. Despite Pakistan's promising start in the chase with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's 87-run partnership, Milne, Sears, and Sodhi dismantled their batting lineup, securing the victory for New Zealand.

Allen's remarkable form continued, with a blistering half-century that featured powerful hits against the Pakistani bowlers. Williamson's contribution was cut short due to a hamstring issue, but Allen's aggressive approach persisted until he was dismissed for 74 by Usama Mir. Abbas and Rauf's crucial interventions briefly pulled Pakistan back into contention, but Rauf's three-wicket penultimate over dashed hopes of New Zealand reaching 200. Despite a late cameo by Mitchell Santner, New Zealand concluded at 194, ultimately defending their total and clinching the victory.

Also Read: Mohammed Shami's brother, Mohammed Kaif steals the show with spectacular performance in Ranji Trophy debut