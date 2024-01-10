Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No disciplinary reason': Rahul Dravid says Ishan Kishan hasn't made himself available since asking for break

    India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, has addressed the exclusion of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the T20I squad set to face Afghanistan.

    cricket 'No disciplinary reason': Rahul Dravid says Ishan Kishan hasn't made himself available since asking for break in SA osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

    India's head coach Rahul Dravid has addressed the absence of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the T20I squad against Afghanistan, dispelling reports of disciplinary issues. Both players were notably missing from the 16-member squad set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series beginning January 11.

    According to an Indian Express report, Ishan expressed a desire to opt out of the Test assignment, citing mental fatigue from extended periods on the bench. Subsequently, he was spotted partying in Dubai, a development that reportedly did not sit well with BCCI selectors and team management.

    It was also reported that Ishan initially wanted to skip the Australia T20I series after the ODI World Cup but faced rejection. Similarly, his request to miss the white-ball series against South Africa was also turned down. Later, during the Test series against South Africa, Ishan approached the BCCI again, and this time, his plea was accepted.

    "He told the team management that he has mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying," a source quoted by the paper explained.

    Those close to the player argued that the location of his off-time activities should not matter. They claimed that Ishan went to Dubai to celebrate his brother's birthday.

    "When he has been given a break, how does it matter where he spends his time? He wants to be away from the game as constant traveling and warming the bench has taken a toll mentally. And he was in Dubai for his brother's birthday celebrations," a person said, defending Kishan.

    Concerns are rising that Ishan might be excluded from consideration for the T20 World Cup next year, considering the Afghanistan series is India's last before the mega event. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the shortest format has heightened the competition for top-order positions in the batting unit. However, a stellar season for Mumbai Indians could potentially bring Ishan back into the selectors' consideration for the T20 World Cup.

    Also Read: IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli to miss Mohali clash due to personal reasons, confirms coach Rahul Dravid

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli to miss Mohali clash due to personal reasons, confirms coach Rahul Dravid osf

    IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli to miss Mohali clash due to personal reasons, confirms coach Rahul Dravid

    cricket SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Team news, pitch report and more osf

    SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings; Team news, pitch report and more

    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan osf

    Andre Adams appointed as New Zealand bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan

    cricket Shakib al Hasan uncertain about leading Bangladesh in the future osf

    Shakib al Hasan uncertain about leading Bangladesh in the future

    IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury osf

    IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare was Urvashi Rautela, Sushmita Sen's trainer? RKK

    Did you know Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare was Urvashi Rautela, Sushmita Sen's trainer?

    Tata grand plans for Gujarat: 20 GW lithium-ion battery plant, semiconductor fab and aerospace innovations snt

    Tata's grand plans for Gujarat: 20 GW lithium-ion battery plant, semiconductor fab and aerospace innovations

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    Karnataka's Karave president Narayana Gowda re-arrested despite earlier bail

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country avv

    US in meltdown as Chinese businessman emerges as 2nd biggest non-American landholder in the country

    Sena vs Sena: Thackeray faction's constitution of 2018 can't be accepted, says Speaker Narwekar AJR

    Sena vs Sena: Thackeray faction's constitution of 2018 can't be accepted, says Speaker Narwekar

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon