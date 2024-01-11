Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf makes significant statement on India vs Pakistan series: 'Both boards are ready to Play'

    In a noteworthy development, Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, has stated that both boards are prepared for an India vs Pakistan cricket series, pending government clearance.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 9:45 PM IST

    The anticipation for an India vs Pakistan bilateral series has been prolonged, with the last one taking place in 2012-13. In the absence of such encounters, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between these arch-rivals, known for filling stadiums and soaring viewership.

    Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, addressed the matter in a press conference on Wednesday. He expressed, "As far as India-Pakistan series are concerned, both the boards are ready to play one another as long as there is government clearance," as reported by pcb.com.pk, the official website of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued a response to this statement. However, back in September 2023, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur emphasized that a bilateral series between the two nations wouldn't occur until Pakistan addresses concerns related to "terrorism." Thakur stated, "BCCI had decided much earlier that we would not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism, cross-border attacks, and infiltration."

    The sentiment was driven by the tragic incident in Anantnag, where three top Indian security personnel lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. This decision aligns with the nation's sentiments and public opinion.

    While India recently triumphed over Pakistan in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the anticipation builds for their encounter in the 2024 T20 World Cup scheduled for June 9 in New York.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 9:45 PM IST
