    'Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa': Mayank Agarwal's flight picture post-health scare

    Indian cricket star Mayank Agarwal shares a reassuring glimpse of his post-health scare journey on a flight.

    cricket 'Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa': Mayank Agarwal's flight picture post-health scare
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    Indian Test cricketer Mayank Agarwal has shared a photo on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring him sipping water on a plane. The right-handed batsman from Karnataka posted the picture with the caption 'Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa !' referring to the recent health scare he encountered.

    The 32-year-old reportedly ingested spirit, a disinfectant and cleaning agent, on an Indigo flight, mistaking it for bottled water. This led to a burning sensation, requiring Agarwal to be swiftly taken to a local hospital after disembarking. Fortunately, he was declared out of danger and eventually returned to play for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

    Bilkul bhi risk nahi lene ka re babaaaaa !

    — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 19, 2024

    Despite his continued success in domestic cricket, Agarwal has not represented the national team since March 2022. He made his international debut during the 2018-19 tour against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, amassing 295 runs in two Tests at an impressive average of 77. In a total of 21 Tests, he has scored 1488 runs at 41.33 with four centuries. Additionally, Mayank has played five ODIs, averaging 17.20 with 86 runs.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
