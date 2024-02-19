Harsha Bhogle's frustrated over a cropped clip of Virat Kohli, sparks debate on media ethics (WATCH)

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle voiced his disappointment with the current state of social media after an edited clip of his commentary on Virat Kohli's batting circulated, drawing criticism from fans. Known for his expertise in the sport, Bhogle, active on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), shared his discontent as a selectively edited video sparked controversy.

In the video, Bhogle discussed Kohli's dismissal in T20 format, emphasising its strategic impact for the team. However, the clip abruptly ended during his commentary, prompting Bhogle to call out the 'selective' editing and urge media outlets, specifically @PTI_News, to release the full video for context.

Expressing disappointment with what he termed as 'irresponsible clickbait,' Bhogle questioned the credibility of the media profession, emphasizing the need to maintain fairness in reporting. The incident sparked reactions from netizens, with some defending Kohli's achievements and others criticizing Bhogle for perceived bias against the player.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Harsha Bhogle's comment: