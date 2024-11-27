Food

What happens if you eat Idly daily?

Low Calories

Steaming results in low calories in Idly.

Easy Digestion

Fibre and protein in Idly ease digestion.

Reduces Appetite

Fiber and protein in Idly reduce cravings.

Iron Rich

Idly helps increase iron levels in the body.

Heart Health

Healthy fats in Idly are good for heart health.

Weight Loss

Health experts say eating Idly helps in weight loss.

