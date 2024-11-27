Food
Steaming results in low calories in Idly.
Fibre and protein in Idly ease digestion.
Fiber and protein in Idly reduce cravings.
Idly helps increase iron levels in the body.
Healthy fats in Idly are good for heart health.
Health experts say eating Idly helps in weight loss.
