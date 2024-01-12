BBL 2023-24: David Warner's grand entrance; Helicopter touches down at SCG for the Sydney derby (WATCH)

David Warner made a dramatic entrance at the SCG as he touched down in a helicopter, gearing up for Sydney Thunder's BBL clash against Sydney Sixers on Friday. Flying in directly from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley, Warner arrived at the ground just before 5 pm. The helicopter landed on the outfield near the spot where the "Thanks Dave" logo was displayed during his farewell Test.

The highly anticipated fixture, featuring Steven Smith for Sydney Sixers, is a sold-out event.

"I've put in my best effort to get down here and hopefully contribute with some runs," Warner shared with Channel 7. "If I don't perform with the bat, it might look a bit amusing, but it's my commitment not only to the BBL but also to Australian cricket. I want to be out here, entertain, and assist our team in winning the next three games."

"He's going through great lengths to come and play for us," commented Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu. "We love having him here. Last year, he was fantastic for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked, but his presence and knowledge-sharing were invaluable to the group. He's one of the best team players, and fans get to relish watching him play cricket."

In a light-hearted remark, Sean Abbott of Sixers quipped the day before, "He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he? That's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today, and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night, riding out the gate as Davey lands."

