Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Steven Smith's bold move: Opening the batting in Tests - Desperation or Genius?

    In a surprising twist, Australian cricket stalwart Steven Smith has opted to open the batting in Test cricket, a move that raises questions about desperation or genius. At 34, with a stellar Test record, Smith's decision aims at injecting new life into his cricketing journey.

    cricket Steven Smith's bold move: Opening the batting in Tests - Desperation or Genius? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    Steven Smith has volunteered to open the batting for Australia in Test cricket, a move that raised eyebrows initially but is now seen as a significant gamble with potential merit. Despite being a seasoned Test batter, Smith's desire for a fresh challenge and a chance to break away from the monotony of his traditional batting position has prompted this unconventional decision.

    At 34, with an impressive Test record primarily at positions 3-6, Smith's decision to open the innings is unprecedented. The move is perceived as both selfless and self-preserving, offering Smith a new challenge to re-energize his cricketing career. Speculation about Smith's future in Test cricket has lingered, and this move is seen as a potential circuit-breaker. Marnus Labuschagne's statement on Smith's excitement for the new challenge hints at a player seeking revitalization.
    Motivation and Challenges: Smith's motivation for the move lies in escaping the predictability of batting at No. 4, where he faced challenges in staying motivated, especially in scenarios he had mastered before. The new ball offers a unique challenge and an opportunity for him to redefine his approach.

    Declining Scoring Rates: Smith's recent performances have seen a decline in scoring rates, with opposition teams successfully slowing him down. The move to open is viewed as a strategic response to counter this trend and inject new energy into his batting.

    Team Implications: Smith's move allows Australia to accommodate Cameron Green at his preferred No. 4 position, enhancing the team's balance with six bowling options. The revamped batting lineup, featuring Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Labuschagne in the top three, appears promising on paper.

    Also Read: JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm him participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season osf

    JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season

    cricket IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions osf

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Umpire rejects unusual glove-wearing plea by Axar Patel in cold Mohali conditions

    cricket Shivam Dube's takes India to convincing 6-wicket win over Afghanistan in T20I series opener osf

    Shivam Dube takes India to convincing 6-wicket win over Afghanistan in T20I series opener (WATCH)

    cricket PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf makes significant statement on India vs Pakistan series: 'Both boards are ready to Play' osf

    PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf makes significant statement on India vs Pakistan series: 'Both boards are ready to Play'

    cricket IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Nabi's heroics propel Afghanistan to 158/5 in Mohali osf

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Nabi's heroics propel Afghanistan to 158/5 in Mohali

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPM's Deshabhimani defends Chief Minister after MT Vasudevan Nair's remark stirs political row anr

    Kerala: CPM's Deshabhimani defends Chief Minister after MT Vasudevan Nair's remark stirs political row

    Silicon Valley's new power couple: Who is Sam Altman's partner Oliver Mulherin & how their love story unfolded snt

    Silicon Valley's new power couple: Who is Sam Altman's partner Oliver Mulherin & how their love story unfolded

    Suchana Seth case: Goa Police disclose eyeliner-written note found with son's body; check details AJR

    Suchana Seth case: Goa Police disclose eyeliner-written note found with son's body; check details

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Pilgrims from Bengaluru face financial strain with 400% soar in airfares ahead of ceremony vkp

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Pilgrims from Bengaluru face financial strain with 400% soar in airfares ahead of ceremony

    Nation First Business Later EaseMyTrip WhatsApp message amid India Maldives row goes viral gcw

    'Nation First, Business Later': EaseMyTrip's WhatsApp message amid India-Maldives row goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon