Ashes 2021-22: 4 England members test COVID-19 positive, Boxing Day Test to continue

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and England for Ashes is currently taking place in Melbourne. Meanwhile, four English players have Tested COVID positive. However, the Test is set to continue.

On Monday, Australia continues to possess the upper hand on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against England in Ashes 2021-22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, some shocking news came in that four members from the visiting side have tested COVID positive. Nonetheless, the Test continues to be played.

Although none of the players has tested positive, a couple of support staff were the ones, along with a couple of their family members, reports ESPNCricinfo. While a rapid antigen test was immediately conducted on the players, all of them tested negative. On the other hand, there is very little clarity about how the series turns out hereon.

The start of the day's play was delayed by 30 minutes, as the English side was tested immediately upon arrival at the venue. Later, after the end of the day's play, a complete round of the PCR test will be conducted on the whole English camp, while extra precautions are being taken during the game.

"The affected individuals are currently isolating. The entire playing group and all other support staff have undertaken Rapid Antigen Tests this morning, and all have tested negative. The England cricket team will also have PCR tests today, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout play. Both playing squads remain unchanged," said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nick Hockley (CA CEO) stated that he was confident of the Test and the series continuing despite the latest COVID outbreak in the English camp. He asserted that the officials involved are working based on the available information. He also backed the medical advisers who deemed it safe for the Test to continue following the initial round of rapid antigen tests.

"I think we've shown that we've got great confidence in the protocols. They are increasing case numbers in New South Wales and in Sydney. We've got an exclusive property for the playing group. We are flying there by charter. This is something that we're all having to live with. So again, just extremely appreciative to the medical staff, both squads, both sets of playing groups for adhering to the protocols which are designed to keep everybody safe," Hockley noted.

In the meantime, Australian broadcaster Channel Seven entirely replaced its commentary team on Day 2 after one of its team members tested COVID positive. It was confirmed that commentators Ricky Ponting and Sir Ian Botham have been put into isolation and would only return upon a negative PCR test report. They have been replaced by the commentary team from the Big Bash League (BBL).

"Seven is activating its Covid measures to ensure the health and safety of all staff, as well as the broader community, and is working in line with all relevant guidelines and regulations. We are working closely with the MCG operational team and Cricket Australia. Just as the broader community is experiencing, we have Covid response scenarios in place to ensure the impact on Seven's broadcast is limited," concluded Lewis Martin (Seven's Head of Sport).