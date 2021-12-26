Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Root edges close to record of most Test runs in a year, surpasses Graeme Smith

England struggled on Day 1 of the Boxing Day 2021-22 Ashes Test in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Joe Root surpassed Graeme Smith to become the third most Test run-getter in a calendar year.

It has been a low-key ride for England in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 against Australia. On Sunday, Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), it displayed a rocky batting performance. However, skipper Joe Root was decent, scoring his 27th Test half-century while he scripted a monumental record.

Root has managed to score 1,680 runs in the format this year. Consequently, he has become the third-highest run-getter in the same. He has surpassed legendary former South African Graeme Smith, who had scored 1,656 in 2008. The Englishman is now 30 runs behind second-placed legendary former Windies batter Viv Richards, who had scored 1,710 in 1976. Legendary former Pakistani batter Mohammad Yousuf holds the record with 1,788 in 2006, as Root is 108 runs behind it, while he has an innings to get the job done.