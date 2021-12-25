Ranking the 5 best Boxing Day Tests in history

The cricketing world will be witnessing a couple of Boxing Day Tests from Sunday. While Australia hosts England, India plays in South Africa. Here, we rank the five best such Tests to date.

It will be an enthralling day for cricketing fans on Sunday. They would be witnessing a couple of Boxing Day Tests, as Australia hosts England in Melbourne while India plays South Africa in Centurion. The tradition of Boxing Day Tests has been long, and it has witnessed some competitive matches to date. Here, we rank the five best Boxing Day Tests.

Sri Lanka gives a hard time to New Zealand (2014)

In 2014, Lanka was up against the Kiwis in Christchurch. The host was batting first when at 88/3, skipper Brendon McCullum stepped in and displayed some fireworks, slamming a 74-ball century, scoring 195. As NZ finished on 441, Lanka was bundled out for 138 before Dimuth Karunaratne's 152 propelled Lanka to 407. NZ sealed the win comfortably by eight wickets within Day 4.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England announces playing XI, Bairstow replaces underperforming Rory Burns

England shatters Australia (1982)

Being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), England put on 284, while Australia managed a lead of three runs. England added 294 more. With Australia needing 292 to win, it was reduced to 218/9. Allan Border and Jeff Thomson pulled it to 255/9 at stumps on Day 4. With the equation coming down to three runs, Thomson edged it to Geoff Miller off Ian Botham to ensure England's nail-biting and historic win.

South Africa crushes India (1996)

India was playing its second Boxing Day Test in SA in 1996. It opted to field under Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy, as Proteas managed 235, while the Indians could manage just 100. Pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who claimed a fifer in the first innings, struck back again in the second with another five-for. However, Andrew Hudson, Adam Bacher and Brian McMillan scored half-centuries to hand India a target of 395. India had no answer to SA's potent bowling attack, collapsing for 66, with the host winning by 328 runs.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test - Australia announces playing XI with Boland making debut, Hazlewood unavailable

India fails to break Australia (2003)

The year 2003 saw India going head-on against a formidable Australia. Playing its fourth-ever Boxing Day Test, India was batting first. As Sehwag played a brilliant knock of 195, India finished on 366, despite five batters, including Tendulkar, getting out on duck. Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden scored 257 and 136 to steer Australia to 558. While India refused to give up, it could manage 296 in the second innings, with Rahul Dravid scoring 92. Australia chased down a manageable total of 95 to win by nine wickets.

India finally breaks Australia (2018)

It was in 2018 when the Indians gave the Aussies a nightmare. Batting first, Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 106, as India managed 443, while Australia was bundled for 151, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's six-for. The Indians added 106 more, while with a target of 399, the Aussies were skittled for 261, handing India a historic first-ever Boxing Day Test win by 137 runs.