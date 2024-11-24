5 reasons to buy newly-introduced Vivo Y300

The Vivo Y300 offers a compelling package for budget-conscious consumers. With a powerful processor, impressive display, long-lasting battery, and advanced camera features, it stands out in the mid-range segment.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

With some striking features and specs, the Vivo Y300 was introduced to the Indian market on November 21. For those searching for reasonably priced smartphones, this recently released mid-range model could be the ideal option. The Vivo Y300 can effortlessly handle daily chores because to its strong processor, wide display, and long battery life.

Thus, here are five reasons to get the most recent Vivo Y300, which was released for less than Rs. 25,000, if you're searching for a mid-range smartphone with amazing features and capabilities.

Also Read | Thinking beyond iPhone 16? Top 5 smartphones to consider in 2024

article_image2

1. Display quality: The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of the Vivo Y300 is the ideal size for playing games or binge-watching OTT video. Additionally, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes the smartphone lag-free and fluid to operate. The display has a peak brightness of 1800 nits, which is respectable for using the smartphone in direct sunlight.

2. Performance: The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage power the Vivo Y300. Additionally, it provides virtual RAM, which facilitates and eases multitasking.

Also Read | Oppo Find X8 series launched: 5 key things you should know before buying it

article_image3

3. Camera: The Y300 has a dual camera configuration with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP portrait camera to record moments in high definition. Additionally, it has certain AI camera functions including AI Enhance, AI SuperMoon, AI Erase, and AI Aura Light. It has a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

4. Battery: The Vivo Y300 boasts an outstanding 5000mAh battery for a mid-range smartphone. With its 80W charging capability, the smartphone can reportedly be charged to 45% capacity in just 15 minutes.

Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out Voice Note transcripts feature: Here's how it works

article_image4

5. Reasonably priced: The smartphone's beginning price of Rs. 21999, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is a fantastic bargain and another compelling argument for purchasing it. Additionally, Vivo offers bank and EMI savings when you pre-book the gadget.

Please take note that the Vivo Y300 will launch on sale in India on November 26 and is presently available for presale.

Also Read | Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's 30th Test ton puts India on top; WATCH flying kisses to Anushka dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's 30th Test ton puts India on top; WATCH flying kisses to Anushka

Keerthy Suresh surprises fans with bold new avatar- Check out her new look NTI

Keerthy Suresh surprises fans with bold new avatar—Check out her new look

Radhika Merchant expecting twins after five months of marriage? Rumors spark on social media NTI

Radhika Merchant expecting twins after five months of marriage? Rumors spark on social media

CM Yogi congratulates BJP officials and workers on the historic victory of Maharashtra dmn

CM Yogi congratulates BJP officials and workers on the historic victory of Maharashtra

Body of missing rabbi Zvi Kogan found in UAE; Israeli PM says he was murdered in 'antisemitic terror incident' shk

Body of missing rabbi Zvi Kogan found in UAE; Israeli PM says he was murdered in 'antisemitic terror incident'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon