5 reasons to buy newly-introduced Vivo Y300

The Vivo Y300 offers a compelling package for budget-conscious consumers. With a powerful processor, impressive display, long-lasting battery, and advanced camera features, it stands out in the mid-range segment.

With some striking features and specs, the Vivo Y300 was introduced to the Indian market on November 21. For those searching for reasonably priced smartphones, this recently released mid-range model could be the ideal option. The Vivo Y300 can effortlessly handle daily chores because to its strong processor, wide display, and long battery life. Thus, here are five reasons to get the most recent Vivo Y300, which was released for less than Rs. 25,000, if you're searching for a mid-range smartphone with amazing features and capabilities.

1. Display quality: The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of the Vivo Y300 is the ideal size for playing games or binge-watching OTT video. Additionally, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes the smartphone lag-free and fluid to operate. The display has a peak brightness of 1800 nits, which is respectable for using the smartphone in direct sunlight. 2. Performance: The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage power the Vivo Y300. Additionally, it provides virtual RAM, which facilitates and eases multitasking.





3. Camera: The Y300 has a dual camera configuration with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a 2MP portrait camera to record moments in high definition. Additionally, it has certain AI camera functions including AI Enhance, AI SuperMoon, AI Erase, and AI Aura Light. It has a 32MP selfie camera on the front. 4. Battery: The Vivo Y300 boasts an outstanding 5000mAh battery for a mid-range smartphone. With its 80W charging capability, the smartphone can reportedly be charged to 45% capacity in just 15 minutes.

5. Reasonably priced: The smartphone's beginning price of Rs. 21999, which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is a fantastic bargain and another compelling argument for purchasing it. Additionally, Vivo offers bank and EMI savings when you pre-book the gadget.



Please take note that the Vivo Y300 will launch on sale in India on November 26 and is presently available for presale.

