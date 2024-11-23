IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for

Yashasvi Jaiswal's elegance and KL Rahul's composure led India to a solid batting performance as they seized control of the opening Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's elegance and KL Rahul's composure led India to a solid batting performance as they seized control of the opening Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth on Saturday. By tea, they had extended their lead to 130 runs, thanks to skipper Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul that helped bowl out Australia for just 104.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana wins battle with Mitchell Star as Australia bundled out for 104 (WATCH)

Building on their 46-run first-innings lead, Rahul (34* off 70 balls) displayed solid technique, while Jaiswal (42* off 88 balls) showed maturity, learning from his first innings. The pair put together an unbroken opening stand of 84 runs.

Rahul’s on-drive off Pat Cummins was easily the shot of the match, but it was equally impressive to see Jaiswal confidently driving Mitchell Starc through the covers and handling the bounce with a ramp shot. Jaiswal curbed his natural inclination to drive on the up, which proved crucial as he patiently wore down the Australian pacers, forcing them into variations of length. He even had a cheeky moment, hitting Starc for a one-bounce four over midwicket and teasing the bowler by saying, “You are slow."

Rahul, too, showed a calm, composed approach with a loose bottom hand, helping him deal with deliveries that might have otherwise carried to the slips. His late trigger movement and ability to switch between front and backfoot with ease allowed him to avoid pressing across the off-stump, a weakness that had troubled him in the past.

In the morning, India’s captain Bumrah (5/30 in 18 overs) claimed his 11th five-wicket haul. Debutant Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs) also bowled a fiery spell, dismissing Australia for 104 at lunch despite stubborn last-wicket resistance from Mitchell Starc (26 off 113 balls) and Josh Hazlewood (7* off 31 balls).

India may have felt a little disappointed not to have built a larger lead, as Australia was reduced to 79 for 9 early. However, Starc and Hazlewood combined for a gritty 25-run stand, which lasted 18 overs and prevented India from gaining a lead over 50, keeping the game alive.

The day began brightly for India as Bumrah struck early, getting Alex Carey caught behind for a rising delivery from the back of a length. Bumrah’s celebration was understated as he swiftly returned to his mark, even before Nathan Lyon had arrived at the crease.

At the other end, Harshit continued his fine form from day one, mixing up his deliveries with a greater focus on short balls. One such delivery induced a catch at gully, where Rahul took the edge of Lyon’s bat. Starc showed resilience before Harshit’s second spell finally led to his dismissal, as he was caught by Pant after attempting a slog.

Latest Videos