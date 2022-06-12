Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be announced on June 17; Know details here

    Candidates can access their WBJEE 2022 rank card online until 4 pm on June 17.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2022 result date. On Friday, June 17, the WBJEE 2022 result will be announced. WBJEE 2022 results will be published on the official websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. It is important to note that the WB JEE result will be published as a rank card. Candidates can access their WBJEE 2022 rank card online until 4 pm on June 17.

    On April 30, WBJEE 2022 was held in an offline format. Last year's WBJEE result was declared on August 6, and the exam was held on July 17; however, the WB JEE exam in 2020 will be held on February 2, and the WBJEE result will be announced on August 7.

    Here's how to check the WBJEE Result 2022

    1) Go to the website, wbjeeb.nic.in

    2) On the home screen, click on the WBJEE result 2022 link

    3) Key in the login credentials, such as roll number, and date of birth

    4) The WBJEE result 2022 will be on the screen

    5) Download the WBJEE score card and print it for future reference

    About Merit list of WBJEE 2022
    The WBJEEB will compile a merit list based on the candidates' performance in the WBJEE exam. Two unique merit ranks will be calculated based on the papers (or subjects) taken and the grades earned.

    Admission to all engineering, technology, architecture courses, and pharmacy programmes will be based on this merit list at Jadavpur University.

    Except for Jadavpur University, admission to all pharmacy courses will be based on this merit list.

    Also Read: WBJEE 2022: Answer key announced, objection window open till May 8

    Also Read: WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download

    Also Read: West Bengal HS Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 88.44% pass, know toppers

     

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
