WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB is anticipated to announce its WBJEE Answer Key 2022 soon. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination answer key can be accessed through the official site of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in. On April 30, 2022, a written examination was conducted.

Following the official brochure, a model answer key will be available for a brief period on the official Board's website just after the exam.

Learn how to download:

1) Navigate to the official website of the WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link.

3) Key in your credentials to log in.

4) On the screen, the answer key will be displayed.

5) Check the answer key and download it from the site.

6) For further need, keep a hard copy.

Candidates can also challenge any answer key by paying a fee of Rs 500 plus bank service costs for each question. After reviewing the challenges, the Board will publish the final and frozen answer keys. After which, the Board will announce the result.

The results will be released in the form of a rank card, including all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in paper I (mathematics) and paper II (physics and chemistry). Candidates can visit the WBJEEB official website for additional information.

