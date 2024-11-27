ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

The short-seller’s report arrived on the same day ASP Isotopes announced the completion of a Silicon-28 enrichment facility in Pretoria.

ASP Isotopes Inc. ($ASPI) shares fell over 20% on Tuesday, hitting nearly a one-month low after short-seller Fuzzy Panda Research disclosed a new short position, alleging fraud and failed technology at the advanced materials company.

Fuzzy Panda accused ASP Isotopes of tying its future to Atomic Vapor Laser Isotope Separation (AVLIS), a technology it claimed was deemed commercially unviable after U.S. Department of Energy trials in the late 1990s.

It also linked the company to individuals accused of microcap fraud, alleging ties to “paid stock promotion in Uranium.”

Fuzzy Panda further claimed some of ASP’s South African subsidiaries could not be located at their registered addresses.

ASP Isotopes has not yet publicly responded to these allegations at the time of writing.

The short-seller’s report arrived on the same day ASP Isotopes announced the completion of a Silicon-28 enrichment facility in Pretoria, South Africa.

The company said the facility is ready to begin commissioning and aims to supply commercial quantities of Silicon-28 by the first half of 2025.

Recently, ASP Isotopes gained attention after signing a term sheet with TerraPower to develop a uranium enrichment facility for High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU).

Despite the allegations, a Stocktwits poll revealed that 63% of retail investors view the price drop as a “great buying opportunity,” while 18% are waiting for clarity on the claims.

ASP Isotopes has been a retail favorite, with its follower count surging by over 750% and message volume increasing 6,500% in the past year.

The stock remains up more than 220% year-to-date.

