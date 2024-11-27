Urban Outfitters Stock Slips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Neutral

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters to announce earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $1.34 billion.

Urban Outfitters Stock Slips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Neutral
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 3:48 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 3:48 AM IST

Shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. ($URBN) were down 1.99% on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment inched up.

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters to announce earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $1.34 billion. The company is set to announce results after the market closes on Tuesday.

For its second quarter, Urban Outfitters’ EPS stood at $1.24 on revenues of $1.35 billion, beating estimates. “We are pleased to report record second-quarter sales fueled by strength across all three segments – Retail, Nuuly and Wholesale,” Richard A. Hayne, CEO of Urban Outfitters, said at the time.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘neutral’ (51/100) from ‘bearish’ (25/100) a day ago. Message volumes remained in the ‘high’ zone.

Screenshot 2024-11-27 at 1.43.22 AM.png URBN sentiment meter and message volumes on Nov 26 as of 3:15 pm ET| Source: Stovktwits

Last week, Citi raised the company’s price target to $42 from $39 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating, The Fly.com reported. According to the firm, a Q3 earnings beat was likely driven by stronger-than-consensus gross margins. “Warmer weather headwinds” were temporary, according to the firm, while its “Free People and Anthropologies comps” are holding up relatively well, the report added.

Citi’s prediction for the company’s Q4 guidance is a “conservative approach,” with consumers choosing to show up for the holiday season.

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitter’s portfolio includes global brands such as Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, and Nuuly.

Urban’s stock is up 11.11% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Ford, General Motors, Stellantis Stocks Dip On Trump’s Tariff Threat To Mexico, Canada: Retail Saw It Coming

Ford, General Motors, Stellantis Stocks Dip On Trump’s Tariff Threat To Mexico, Canada: Retail Saw It Coming

Recent Stories

Israel Hezbollah agree to ceasefire: Biden says deal designed to be permanent, adds peace is possible (WATCH) snt

Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire: Biden says deal designed to be permanent, adds peace is possible (WATCH)

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon