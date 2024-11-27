Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire: Biden says deal designed to be permanent, adds peace is possible (WATCH)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel Hezbollah agree to ceasefire: Biden says deal designed to be permanent, adds peace is possible (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 3:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 3:09 AM IST

In a significant development amidst the ongoing Middle East crisis, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Speaking from the White House’s Rose Garden, Biden outlined the terms of the agreement, which aims for a permanent cessation of hostilities and a pathway toward stability in the region.

"Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East. I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce: They have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," the outgoing US President said.

The ceasefire will take effect at 02:00 GMT (4:00 local time) on Wednesday. Over the following 60 days, the Lebanese army and state security forces will deploy across southern Lebanon, asserting control over their territory. Concurrently, Israeli forces will gradually withdraw, allowing displaced civilians on both sides to return to their communities and rebuild their lives.

“This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” Biden said, emphasizing the US’s commitment to ensuring the deal is implemented effectively. He extended gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for his collaborative efforts in brokering the agreement.

Israel has right to self-defence if Hezbollah breaks deal: Biden

Biden stressed that the arrangement includes guarantees to prevent Hezbollah and other militant groups from threatening Israel’s security. He also reaffirmed if Hezbollah or any other party breaks the ceasefire deal, then Israel retains the right to self-defence “consistent with international law”.

The US, with backing from France and other allies, will provide necessary assistance to both Israel and Lebanon to ensure the ceasefire holds.

Focus shifts to Gaza

In his remarks, Biden also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for peace. Biden stressed that the agreement “heralds a new start for Lebanon”.

“Just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza,” Biden said.

"People of Gaza have been through hell, their world is absolutely shattered," he added.

Biden further noted that Hamas has refused for months to negotiate a good faith ceasefire and hostage deal, and said Hamas “has a choice to make”.

"Hamas’s “only way out” is to release the remaining hostages and bring an end to the fighting, which would allow humanitarian relief into Gaza," the US President stated.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push for Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," he added.

A step towards peace

Looking ahead, Biden reiterated his vision for a peaceful Middle East, including the establishment of a Palestinian state and normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. 

Biden said today's announcement brings the world closer to realising his vision for a future of the Middle East in which Israelis and Palestinians can enjoy “equal measures of security, prosperity and dignity”, and where Palestinians “have a state of their own”.

The US remains prepared to conclude a set of “historic” deals with Saudi Arabia to include a security pact and economic assurances, Biden added.

He further highlighted that the US remains committed to creating a “credible pathway” for establishing a Palestinian state and the full normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Achieving this will require some “hard choices”, Biden noted.

"Israel must be bold in turning tactical gains against Iran and its proxies into a coherent strategy that secures Israel’s long term safety, and advances a broader peace and prosperity in the region," the US President said.

Biden concluded by commending the leadership in Lebanon and Israel for their decision to embrace peace. “It reminds us that peace is possible,” he said, calling the ceasefire a critical step toward long-term stability and prosperity in the region.

As the world watches, the coming days will test the durability of this agreement and its potential to reshape the dynamics in the Middle East.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

France mass rape trial: Topless women protest against gender violence in Paris; police silently watch (VIDEO) snt

France mass rape trial: Topless women protest against gender violence in Paris; police silently watch (VIDEO)

BREAKING: Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer killed amid protests outside Bangladesh court shk

Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer killed amid protests outside Bangladesh court

Bangladesh violence: Police brutally thrash supporters of arrested ISKCON monk; video emerges (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh violence: Police brutally thrash supporters of arrested ISKCON monk; video emerges (WATCH)

Woman asks Alexa 'what happens to America on Feb 20, 2031', it has a creepy response (WATCH) shk

Woman asks Alexa 'what happens to America on Feb 20, 2031', it has a creepy response (WATCH)

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Urban Outfitters Stock Slips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Neutral

Urban Outfitters Stock Slips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Neutral

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon