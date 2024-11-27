Israel-Hezbollah agree to ceasefire: Biden says deal designed to be permanent, adds peace is possible (WATCH)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, bringing an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Speaking from the White House’s Rose Garden, Biden outlined the terms of the agreement, which aims for a permanent cessation of hostilities and a pathway toward stability in the region.

"Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East. I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce: They have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," the outgoing US President said.

The ceasefire will take effect at 02:00 GMT (4:00 local time) on Wednesday. Over the following 60 days, the Lebanese army and state security forces will deploy across southern Lebanon, asserting control over their territory. Concurrently, Israeli forces will gradually withdraw, allowing displaced civilians on both sides to return to their communities and rebuild their lives.

“This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” Biden said, emphasizing the US’s commitment to ensuring the deal is implemented effectively. He extended gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for his collaborative efforts in brokering the agreement.

Israel has right to self-defence if Hezbollah breaks deal: Biden

Biden stressed that the arrangement includes guarantees to prevent Hezbollah and other militant groups from threatening Israel’s security. He also reaffirmed if Hezbollah or any other party breaks the ceasefire deal, then Israel retains the right to self-defence “consistent with international law”.

The US, with backing from France and other allies, will provide necessary assistance to both Israel and Lebanon to ensure the ceasefire holds.

Focus shifts to Gaza

In his remarks, Biden also addressed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need for peace. Biden stressed that the agreement “heralds a new start for Lebanon”.

“Just as the Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, so do the people of Gaza,” Biden said.

"People of Gaza have been through hell, their world is absolutely shattered," he added.

Biden further noted that Hamas has refused for months to negotiate a good faith ceasefire and hostage deal, and said Hamas “has a choice to make”.

"Hamas’s “only way out” is to release the remaining hostages and bring an end to the fighting, which would allow humanitarian relief into Gaza," the US President stated.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push for Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza," he added.

A step towards peace

Looking ahead, Biden reiterated his vision for a peaceful Middle East, including the establishment of a Palestinian state and normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Biden said today's announcement brings the world closer to realising his vision for a future of the Middle East in which Israelis and Palestinians can enjoy “equal measures of security, prosperity and dignity”, and where Palestinians “have a state of their own”.

The US remains prepared to conclude a set of “historic” deals with Saudi Arabia to include a security pact and economic assurances, Biden added.

He further highlighted that the US remains committed to creating a “credible pathway” for establishing a Palestinian state and the full normalisation of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Achieving this will require some “hard choices”, Biden noted.

"Israel must be bold in turning tactical gains against Iran and its proxies into a coherent strategy that secures Israel’s long term safety, and advances a broader peace and prosperity in the region," the US President said.

Biden concluded by commending the leadership in Lebanon and Israel for their decision to embrace peace. “It reminds us that peace is possible,” he said, calling the ceasefire a critical step toward long-term stability and prosperity in the region.

As the world watches, the coming days will test the durability of this agreement and its potential to reshape the dynamics in the Middle East.

