Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal HS Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 88.44% pass, know toppers

    The WBCHSE has experienced a significant reduction in pass percentage, with 88.44% of pupils completing the test. Last year, the pass rate was 97.89 percent. Exams were not held last year, which was notable.

    West Bengal HS Result 2022 Class 12 results declared 88 44 per cent pass percentage know toppers gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education issued the WBCHSE 12th result 2022 on June 10. Out of the 7.5 lakh students who registered for the WB 12th or Uccha Madhyamik exams, as many as 88.44 per cent of students have passed the exam. This is a huge drop from last year when 97 per cent of students had passed the exam in a record-breaking result. Notably, exams were not held last year and the result was announced based on an alternative assessment module

    The WBCHSE has experienced a significant reduction in pass percentage, with 88.44% of pupils completing the test. Last year, the pass rate was 97.89 percent. Exams were not held last year, which was notable.

    Here is the list of toppers: 

    • Adisha Debsharma : 498
    • Sayandip Samanta : 497
    • Rohin Sen : 496
    • Soham Das : 496
    • Parichay Pari : 496

    Also Read | West Bengal HS Result 2022: WBCHSE Class 12th results to be announced today; details here

    East Medinipur has the highest pass percentage of any district. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Kalimpong, and Bankura have the highest pass rate.

    Students may check their West Bengal higher secondary result 2022 by following the instructions below:

    • Go to the WBCHSE website for the 2022 HS result: www.wbresults.nic.in.
    • Navigate to the 'WB HS result 2022' link.
    • In the relevant areas, enter the registration number.
    • Press the submit button.
    • The WB 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
    • Print or save a screenshot of the online wbresults.nic.in 2022 upper secondary mark sheet for future reference.

    The online WB Board Result 2022 HS is published on the following websites:

    • wbresults.nic.in

    • wbchse.nic.in

    Also read: UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results likely by June 15; here's how to download marksheet

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE announces class 10th, 12th Arts results; Know websites, how to check - adt

    Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 declared: Class 10th, 12th Arts results out; Know toppers here

    RBSE class 10 result 2022 Rajasthan board likely to announce results on June 13 how to check marks gcw

    RBSE class 10 Result 2022: Results likely to be announced on June 13; here's how to check marks

    West Bengal HS Result 2022 WBCHSE Class 12th results soon Heres how to check scorecard gcw

    West Bengal HS Result 2022: WBCHSE Class 12th results to be announced today; details here

    QS World University Ranking IIT Delhi rises by 11 places JNU Delhi University slip gcw

    QS World University Ranking: IIT Delhi rises by 11 places; JNU, Delhi University slip

    TANCET Result 2022 announced; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard - adt

    TANCET Result 2022 declared; Step-by-step guide to download the scorecard

    Recent Stories

    777 Charlie leaked online: Rakshit Shetty, K Kiranraj's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    777 Charlie leaked online: Rakshit Shetty, K Kiranraj's film on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other torrent site

    Bungalow to gold jewellery: Nayanthara gifts to Vignesh Shivan and his family RBA

    Bungalow to gold jewellery: Nayanthara gifts to Vignesh Shivan and his family

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry expected to play Game 4 vs Boston Celtics despite injury scare-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Warriors' Stephen Curry expected to play Game 4 vs Celtics despite injury scare

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan marriage prediction From kids to career to finance to health and more

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s marriage prediction: From kids to career to finance to health and more

    football UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo lauds 'big win' against Czech Republic snt

    UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Ronaldo lauds 'big win' against Czech Republic

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon