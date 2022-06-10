West Bengal HS Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 88.44% pass, know toppers

The WBCHSE has experienced a significant reduction in pass percentage, with 88.44% of pupils completing the test. Last year, the pass rate was 97.89 percent. Exams were not held last year, which was notable.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education issued the WBCHSE 12th result 2022 on June 10. Out of the 7.5 lakh students who registered for the WB 12th or Uccha Madhyamik exams, as many as 88.44 per cent of students have passed the exam. This is a huge drop from last year when 97 per cent of students had passed the exam in a record-breaking result. Notably, exams were not held last year and the result was announced based on an alternative assessment module

Here is the list of toppers:

Adisha Debsharma : 498

Sayandip Samanta : 497

Rohin Sen : 496

Soham Das : 496

Parichay Pari : 496

East Medinipur has the highest pass percentage of any district. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Kalimpong, and Bankura have the highest pass rate.

Students may check their West Bengal higher secondary result 2022 by following the instructions below:

Go to the WBCHSE website for the 2022 HS result: www.wbresults.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'WB HS result 2022' link.

In the relevant areas, enter the registration number.

Press the submit button.

The WB 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Print or save a screenshot of the online wbresults.nic.in 2022 upper secondary mark sheet for future reference.

The online WB Board Result 2022 HS is published on the following websites:

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

