    WBJEE 2022: Answer key announced, objection window open till May 8

    Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key from the official website of the WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in. 
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 6, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, or WBJEEB, has announced its WBJEE Answer Key 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key from the official website of the WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in. On April 30, 2022, the written examination was conducted. 

    Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do it till May 8.

    How to download:
    1) Navigate to the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.
    2) On the home page, click on the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link.
    3) On the monitor, a new page will appear.
    4) Type in the credentials and log in.
    5) The answers will be on the screen.
    6) Download the answer key.
    7) For further need, take a printout.

    Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key have to pay Rs 500 per question and the bank’s service charges. The Board will review the challenges and publish with final and frozen answer keys. The Board will subsequently announce the results.

    Also Read: GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download

    Also Read: CMAT 2022: NTA releases provisional answer key; here's how to download

    Also Read: GATE 2022 scorecards to be released, here's how to download it

     


     

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
