WBJEE 2022: Answer key announced, objection window open till May 8

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, or WBJEEB, has announced its WBJEE Answer Key 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key from the official website of the WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in. On April 30, 2022, the written examination was conducted.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can do it till May 8.

How to download:

1) Navigate to the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2) On the home page, click on the WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link.

3) On the monitor, a new page will appear.

4) Type in the credentials and log in.

5) The answers will be on the screen.

6) Download the answer key.

7) For further need, take a printout.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key have to pay Rs 500 per question and the bank’s service charges. The Board will review the challenges and publish with final and frozen answer keys. The Board will subsequently announce the results.

