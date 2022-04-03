Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on April 4

The state government will make an effort to shape the future of primary education and the holistic development of primary schools, as per the release.

Uttar Pradesh's newly elected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch 'School Chalo Abhiyan' on Monday to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools in the state. Following the official release, the state government will make an effort to shape the future of primary education and the holistic development of primary schools.

The chief minister has urged officials to prioritise districts with poor literacy rates, and primary schools in the state should be outfitted with improved amenities, as per the report.

As included in the report, the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will begin in the Shravasti district, which reportedly has the lowest literacy rate in the state, followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur. Adityanath stated that the government schools must achieve all the 'Operation Kayakalp' goals, which seek to give schools a facelift. He told officials that not only will public officials be involved in the 'School Chalo Abhiyan,' but that MLAs must also adopt a school, as per the report.

The CM directed the officials to adopt a school for their holistic development. Also, it suggested that each school have basic facilities, including toilets, drinking water, furniture, and smart classes for students. He added that department officials must launch a campaign to collaborate with alumni (of government schools) and private firms to transform state-run schools.

The primary education department has been given instructions to prepare for the Abhiyan and ensure the deployment of teachers in all state-run schools, the CM stated. According to the release, the campaign will provide students with uniforms, shoes, and socks.



