Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Know date, time, where to watch and more

This year's PPC 2022 tagline is 'Pariksha ki Baat, PM ke Saath,' emphasising the aim of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The PPC 2022 will be place in Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The interactive session will be held for the fifth time. According to the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of a bigger movement known as 'Exam Warriors.'

The first episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PPC 2022, will air on April 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with students, parents, and instructors from throughout India at PPC 2022 to discuss exam stress ahead of the 2022 Board Exams.

PM Narendra Modi's project "Exam Warriors" aims to create a stress-free environment for students. It seeks to bring together children, parents, and instructors in order to foster an atmosphere in which each child's uniqueness is appreciated and nurtured.

Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place on April 1, 2022. The tournament will take place in New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. The ceremony will be carried live on all Doordarshan television networks. PPC 2022 will also be live streamed on the Ministry of Education's official Twitter account.

Pariksha Pe Charcha will try to talk with students, parents, and instructors about examination stress and how to cope with it. Emphasis will also be placed on how to establish a stress-free atmosphere for children in preparation for their Board Examinations in 2022.

