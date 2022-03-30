Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak

    "Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper planned for today, March 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., has been cancelled in the following 24 districts only." "The test will go place as scheduled in the remaining districts," UPMSP stated in an official release.

    UP Board Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Board test for class 12 English was cancelled in 24 districts across the state after officials stated they suspected the question paper had been leaked.. The exam that was cancelled today will be rescheduled under strong anti-cheating procedures; however, the new exam dates have yet to be announced.

    While the UP board had put up numerous sets of question papers, preliminary research has shown that the question paper series 316 E D and 316 E I had been leaked. The tests scheduled for the second session in 24 districts have been cancelled. The following is a list of the 24 districts whose examinations have been cancelled for today.

    1. Agra
    2. Mainpuri
    3. Mathura
    4. Aligarh 
    5. Ghaziabad
    6. Bagpat
    7. Badaun
    8. Shahjahanpur
    9. Unnao 
    10. Sitapur
    11. Lalitpur
    12. Mahoba
    13. Jalaun
    14. Chitrakoot
    15. Ambedkarnagar
    16. Pratapgarh
    17. Gonda
    18. Gorakhpur
    19. Azamgarh
    20. Ballia
    21. Varanasi
    22. Kanpur Dehat
    23. Etah
    24. Shamli

    Examinations for class X and class XII for the Uttar Pradesh Board began on Thursday, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. To control cheating and the use of unfair means, heavy security and meticulous preparations had been undertaken. A total of 2.97 lakh CCTV cameras have been placed to prevent exam cheating.

    The state administration has said that individuals discovered utilising unfair techniques during the tests will face serious National Security Act (NSA) penalties. The exams will be taken by a total of 51.92 lakh students. The tests will be held in two sessions from 8 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. through April 12.

