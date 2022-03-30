UP Board Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak

"Due to a paper leak, the Intermediate English paper planned for today, March 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., has been cancelled in the following 24 districts only." "The test will go place as scheduled in the remaining districts," UPMSP stated in an official release.

The Uttar Pradesh Board test for class 12 English was cancelled in 24 districts across the state after officials stated they suspected the question paper had been leaked.. The exam that was cancelled today will be rescheduled under strong anti-cheating procedures; however, the new exam dates have yet to be announced.

While the UP board had put up numerous sets of question papers, preliminary research has shown that the question paper series 316 E D and 316 E I had been leaked. The tests scheduled for the second session in 24 districts have been cancelled. The following is a list of the 24 districts whose examinations have been cancelled for today.

1. Agra

2. Mainpuri

3. Mathura

4. Aligarh

5. Ghaziabad

6. Bagpat

7. Badaun

8. Shahjahanpur

9. Unnao

10. Sitapur

11. Lalitpur

12. Mahoba

13. Jalaun

14. Chitrakoot

15. Ambedkarnagar

16. Pratapgarh

17. Gonda

18. Gorakhpur

19. Azamgarh

20. Ballia

21. Varanasi

22. Kanpur Dehat

23. Etah

24. Shamli

Examinations for class X and class XII for the Uttar Pradesh Board began on Thursday, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. To control cheating and the use of unfair means, heavy security and meticulous preparations had been undertaken. A total of 2.97 lakh CCTV cameras have been placed to prevent exam cheating.

The state administration has said that individuals discovered utilising unfair techniques during the tests will face serious National Security Act (NSA) penalties. The exams will be taken by a total of 51.92 lakh students. The tests will be held in two sessions from 8 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. through April 12.

