Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya: Couple to NOT sell wedding film? Here's what we know

Amidst rumors about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala selling the rights to their upcoming wedding for a massive sum to an OTT platform, a source close to the couple has firmly denied these claims. The insider emphasized that the reports were speculative and urged the public to respect their privacy

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya are set to tie the knot December 4th this year. Reports emerged that the couple is set to sell the streaming rights to their private wedding to Netflix just like Nayanthara and Vignesh. However, an insider has vehemently denied these reports.

Recent speculation about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala selling the rights to their wedding for a hefty Rs 50 crore to an OTT platform has been dismissed by a source close to the couple. The insider clarified that the reports claiming the sale of the wedding film were completely unfounded. According to the source, these rumors were purely speculative with no truth behind them

The reports originally surfaced through Deccan Chronicle, which suggested that multiple digital platforms were interested in acquiring the wedding rights, with Netflix being the leading contender. The platform was reportedly attracted to the star-studded event, expecting it to attract attention across Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood circles. However, the insider emphasized that these claims had no basis and urged the public to disregard such speculation

Chaitanya and Sobhita, who have kept their relationship private, are said to be keen on making their wedding a deeply intimate affair, focusing on close family and friends. A source close to the couple stated that they prioritize privacy and view their wedding as a sacred, personal moment rather than a public spectacle. The couple is preparing for their wedding on December 4, with the ceremony set to take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding will follow traditional Telugu Brahmin customs, with an elaborate 8-hour long ritual planned to honor the cultural significance of the event

As they gear up for their big day, the couple’s representatives have requested the public to respect their privacy and stop spreading rumors regarding their wedding. The insiders made it clear that the focus would remain on a personal and heartfelt celebration, free from media sensationalism

