YRKKH Spoiler alert: Shocking kidnapping drama creates chaos

Entertainment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently showing AbhiRa taking her child to court, infuriating Dadi Sa and Rohit
AbhiRa returns from court victorious, only to receive termination papers from Armaan
Armaan's behavior leaves AbhiRa distraught. She confronts him, demanding the truth
AbhiRa makes Armaan swear on BSP to tell the truth, enraging him. Meanwhile, Dadi Sa gives AbhiRa's cabin to Manoj
While AbhiRa is out with Swarna, their car is attacked. The driver is assaulted, and Swarna is pushed to the ground
Goons forcibly take AbhiRa's child. The mystery of the kidnapper's identity and the child's fate unfolds
