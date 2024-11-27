Entertainment

YRKKH Spoiler alert: Shocking kidnapping drama creates chaos

AbhiRa takes a decisive step

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently showing AbhiRa taking her child to court, infuriating Dadi Sa and Rohit

AbhiRa wins the court case

AbhiRa returns from court victorious, only to receive termination papers from Armaan

AbhiRa devastated by Armaan's actions

Armaan's behavior leaves AbhiRa distraught. She confronts him, demanding the truth

Armaan's anger flares

AbhiRa makes Armaan swear on BSP to tell the truth, enraging him. Meanwhile, Dadi Sa gives AbhiRa's cabin to Manoj

Chaos erupts in YRKKH

While AbhiRa is out with Swarna, their car is attacked. The driver is assaulted, and Swarna is pushed to the ground

What's next in YRKKH?

Goons forcibly take AbhiRa's child. The mystery of the kidnapper's identity and the child's fate unfolds

