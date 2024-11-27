Dhirubhai Ambani to Gautam Adani: What were the first jobs of India's billionaires?

From Dhirubhai Ambani to Gautam Adani: Discover the surprising first jobs of India's leading billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal, Shiv Nadar, and Dilip Shanghvi. Explore their early life and career experiences.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

India's Richest People

Mukesh Ambani tops the list, followed by Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal & family, Shiv Nadar, and Dilip Shanghvi. India's billionaire count is expected to rise significantly. What were their first jobs?

article_image2

Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance Industries, now a leading Indian company. His first job was at a gas station in British-ruled Yemen, earning a mere Rs. 300.

article_image3

Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murthy, one of India's richest women, was the first female engineer hired by Tata Motors (TELCO). She challenged Tata's policy against hiring women engineers.

article_image4

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata started his career at Tata Steel, managing shop floor operations. He later received a high-paying offer from IBM but chose to return to TELCO as a trainee.

article_image5

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, began her career as a brewer in Australia. Upon returning to India, she faced gender discrimination in the brewing industry.

article_image6

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, started her career as a business consultant at a British textile firm at the age of 18.

article_image7

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani's first job was sorting diamonds for Mahendra Brothers. After gaining experience, he started his own diamond trading business in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar.

