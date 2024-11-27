Dhirubhai Ambani to Gautam Adani: What were the first jobs of India's billionaires?

From Dhirubhai Ambani to Gautam Adani: Discover the surprising first jobs of India's leading billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal, Shiv Nadar, and Dilip Shanghvi. Explore their early life and career experiences.

India's Richest People

Mukesh Ambani tops the list, followed by Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal & family, Shiv Nadar, and Dilip Shanghvi. India's billionaire count is expected to rise significantly. What were their first jobs?

Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani founded Reliance Industries, now a leading Indian company. His first job was at a gas station in British-ruled Yemen, earning a mere Rs. 300.

Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murthy, one of India's richest women, was the first female engineer hired by Tata Motors (TELCO). She challenged Tata's policy against hiring women engineers.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata started his career at Tata Steel, managing shop floor operations. He later received a high-paying offer from IBM but chose to return to TELCO as a trainee.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, began her career as a brewer in Australia. Upon returning to India, she faced gender discrimination in the brewing industry.

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, started her career as a business consultant at a British textile firm at the age of 18.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani's first job was sorting diamonds for Mahendra Brothers. After gaining experience, he started his own diamond trading business in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar.

