NIOS 2022: Class 10, 12 exams to begin on April 4, know important guidelines

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) class 10, 12 exams will begin on April 4th, 2022. The Hindustani Music subject in class 10, while for class 12, Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care, and Education.

Both the exams in NIOS for classes 10 and 12 exams conclude on April 30. NIOS 10th and 12th hall tickets are available on the official website, and you can download them from there- nios.ac.in.

Important guidelines

1) Candidates are requested to carry admit cards to the exam hall; the officials will check them during the exam.

2) Due to the COVID-19 situation, students should wear masks should follow social distancing and other COVID protocols, as mentioned in the admit cards and by the officials.

3) Students should report 30 minutes early to check their designated seats before the timings.

4) Read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet before answering the questions.

5) Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and other electronic gadgets are prohibited in the exam centre.

As per NIOS, the results of the 10th and 12th are possible to be announced six weeks after the last date of the exam. The board will issue a mark sheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who pass the exam. On the official website, nios.ac.in, students can check their class 10 and 12 exam results.

Registration for the April/May 2022 NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exams commenced on January 1, 2022. Learners who registered or appeared for the public exam in October/November 2022 were eligible to apply for the NIOS April exams between January 16 and 31 without paying a late fee.

