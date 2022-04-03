Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NIOS 2022: Class 10, 12 exams to begin on April 4, know important guidelines

    Both the exams in NIOS for classes 10 and 12 exams conclude on April 30.

    NIOS 2022: Class 10, 12 exams to begin on April 4, know important guidelines - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 4:48 PM IST

    The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) class 10, 12 exams will begin on April 4th, 2022. The Hindustani Music subject in class 10, while for class 12, Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care, and Education.

    Both the exams in NIOS for classes 10 and 12 exams conclude on April 30. NIOS 10th and 12th hall tickets are available on the official website, and you can download them from there- nios.ac.in.

    Important guidelines 

    1) Candidates are requested to carry admit cards to the exam hall; the officials will check them during the exam.

    2) Due to the COVID-19 situation, students should wear masks should follow social distancing and other COVID protocols, as mentioned in the admit cards and by the officials. 

    3) Students should report 30 minutes early to check their designated seats before the timings. 

    4) Read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet before answering the questions.

    5) Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and other electronic gadgets are prohibited in the exam centre.

    As per NIOS, the results of the 10th and 12th are possible to be announced six weeks after the last date of the exam. The board will issue a mark sheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate to those who pass the exam. On the official website, nios.ac.in, students can check their class 10 and 12 exam results.

    Registration for the April/May 2022 NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 public exams commenced on January 1, 2022. Learners who registered or appeared for the public exam in October/November 2022 were eligible to apply for the NIOS April exams between January 16 and 31 without paying a late fee.

    Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

    Also Read: Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check

    Also Read: RBI Recruitment 2022: Over 300 job vacancies posted, know last date to apply and more

     


     

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI Recruitment 2022 Over 300 job vacancies posted know last date to apply and more gcw

    RBI Recruitment 2022: Over 300 job vacancies posted, know last date to apply and more

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check - adt

    Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test: Results are out; here's how to check

    CUET 2022 Registrations to open from April 6 here s how you can apply gcw

    CUET 2022: Registrations to open from April 6; here's how you can apply

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program-dnm

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts-dnm

    NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant, other posts

    Recent Stories

    RBI Recruitment 2022 Over 300 job vacancies posted know last date to apply and more gcw

    RBI Recruitment 2022: Over 300 job vacancies posted, know last date to apply and more

    Grammys 2022: BTS members Jungkook to J-Hope's seating arrangement in out (Read Details) RBA

    Grammys 2022: Check out BTS members Jungkook to J-Hope's seating arrangements details

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Will FIFA ban Iran over women stadium prohibition?

    Ramadan 2022 Know dos and donts for the holy month gcw

    Ramadan 2022: Know Dos and Don’ts for the holy month

    Law of Land: Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers - adt

    'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon