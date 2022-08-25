Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TANCET 2022: Rank list expected to be out on August 25, here's how to check

    TANCET 2022 rank list is likely to be released on August 25, 2022. Candidates will be able to view and download their TANCET rank list online through the official website - tn-mbamca.com. Once released, the rank list can be checked by following the steps mentioned.

    TANCET 2022 Rank list expected to be out on August 25 here s how to check counselling schedule gcw
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    The TANCET 2022 rank list is anticipated to be released on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The MBA and MCA rank lists will be made available online on the TANCET website. Candidates can visit the official website, tn-mbamca.com, for additional information.

    It should be mentioned that the TANCET Rank List will be determined by the candidates' TANCET exam scores. Candidates will be published in the rank list in the following order: rank, application number, name, date of birth, TANCET scores, and community rank. The programme for TANCET 2022's highlights is also shown here. The MCA test is slated for February 25, 2023, according to the TANCET official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

    How to check TANCET 2022 rank list?

    • Step 1: Test takers must go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.
    • Step 2: Candidates should click the "TANCET 2022 Result" link on the webpage.
    • Step 3: Candidates must enter the necessary information on the linked page.
    • Step 4: The TANCET 2022 Result will be shown on the screen after inputting the information.
    • Step 5: Review the outcome, download it, and print it off for your records.

    On September 1, the TANCET 2022 counselling procedure is expected to start. The individuals whose counselling registration forms were filed will be taken into account for preparing the TANCET rank list. Between September 1 and 2, applicants who wish to enrol in the MCA programme can complete the application and pay the counselling cost. On September 4, a temporary allocation list for them will be revealed, and on September 5, the final allotment will be given out.

    Here's the counselling schedule

    • The release of the rank list is anticipated on August 25, 2022.
    • On August 29, 2022, counselling for Special Reservations (PwD) will take place.
    • The MCA TANCET Counselling period will run from September 1 to September 5, 2022.
    • The MBA TANCET Counselling period will run from September 6 to September 11, 2022.
    • On September 13, 2022, TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MCA will be place.
    • On September 14, 2022, TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MBA candidates will be place.
    • On September 15, 2022, SCA to SC Counselling for MBA and MCA will be completed.
    • The last day for counselling is September 15, 2022.
    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
