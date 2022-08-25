Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSI Result 2022: CS Executive, Professional results to be declared today; Here's how to download

    Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI would be releasing the Company Secretary or CS Result 2022 today. Results for CS Professional 2022 and CS Executive 2022 examination would be released online on the official website icsi.edu.

    ICSI Result 2022 CS Executive Professional results to be declared today Here s how to download
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional and Executive courses will be released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) today, August 25. At 11 am and 2 pm, respectively, the ICSI CS Result 2022 for Professional and Executive programmes will be made public.

    On the official ICSI website, icsi.edu, applicants who took the Professional and Executive courses exams can download their results. Candidates will require their application number or roll number and date of birth in order to get the ICSI CS result for the Professional and Executive programmes for the academic year 2022.

    The subject-by-subject mark breakdown for each applicant will also be made public today. As soon as the ICSI CS result is made public, the official e-result-cum-marks statement of the Executive programme examination will be accessible on the Internet. However, the candidate's registered address will get the result-cum-marks statement for the ICSI CS Professional course examination.

    Here's how to check your results

    • Visit icsi.edu to see the official webpage.
    • Click the "CS Professional, CS Executive Result" link on the site.
    • Username and password are required.
    • The results of the CS Executive, Professional test will be shown on the screen.
    • Take a printout of the CS Executive, Professional test scorecard after downloading it for future use.

    In order to clear the exam, candidates should be required to secure at least 40 per cent of marks in every subject and 50 per cent aggregate marks. From June 1 to June 10, the ICSI administered the CS Executive and Professional test. The December session test for the Executive and Professional programme will be administered by ICSI from December 21 to December 30. Meanwhile, candidates should note that they will receive the physical copy of the mark sheets within 30 days of result declaration.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
